Bob Golic is a former professional football player, actor, sports commentator, and radio personality who has a net worth of $2.5 million. Bob Golic played as a defensive tackle in the NFL from 1979 to 1992. He spent most of his time with the Cleveland Browns, but also played for the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Raiders. As an actor, Golic had notable roles on the television sitcoms "Coach" and "Saved by the Bell: The College Years."

Early Life and High School

Bob Golic was born on October 26, 1957 in Cleveland, Ohio to Dorothy and Canadian Football League player Louis. He has two brothers named Greg and Mike Golic, both of whom played in the NFL. As a teenager, Golic attended St. Joseph's High School, where he excelled in both football and wrestling. In 1975, he won the Ohio high school heavyweight championship.

Collegiate Career

For college, Golic attended the University of Notre Dame on a football scholarship. With the Fighting Irish football team, he won the 1977 NCAA national championship and was named a unanimous All-American in 1978. Golic was also a star wrestler at Notre Dame, compiling a 54-4-1 record over three years and winning a bronze medal at the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships in 1978. He was a two-time All-American in wrestling.

NFL Career

In the 1979 NFL draft, Golic was chosen by the New England Patriots in the second round. He played for the team through the 1981 season, and was subsequently claimed on waivers by the Cleveland Browns in 1982. Golic remained with the Browns until 1988. During his time with the team, he earned three consecutive Pro Bowl selections from 1985 to 1987, and was named second-team All-Pro in 1985 and 1986. After seven years with the Browns, Golic moved to the Los Angeles Raiders, with which he played his final four NFL seasons from 1989 to 1992. He finished his 14-year NFL career with a total of 22.5 sacks, five fumble recoveries, and one reception.

Acting Career

As an actor, Golic had a guest role as an NFL player with cancer on the ABC television sitcom "Coach." He had a bigger role on the NBC sitcom "Saved by the Bell: The College Years," playing college resident adviser and fictional former San Francisco 49ers player Mike Rogers. Golic reprised that role in the television film "Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas," which wrapped up the series in 1994.

Golic has done sports commentary for various television and radio programs. He hosted sports talk radio shows and did television sports reporting in Los Angeles, and served as an analyst for NBC's NFL coverage. Golic also did a stint opposite Gary Imlach covering the NFL on Channel 4 in the United Kingdom. In 2004, he returned to his home state of Ohio to host the afternoon drive time radio talk show on Akron's WNIR. Golic also did football commentary for Cleveland's WOIO television station. Among his other appearances, he was an original member of the cast of the television daytime talk show "The Home and Family Show."

Other Ventures

In other ventures, Golic opened a restaurant and bar in downtown Cleveland called Bob Golic's Sports Bar & Grille. The establishment was shut down in mid-2014. Elsewhere, he served as the vice president of football operations for the Lingerie Football League expansion team the Cleveland Crush until 2015.

Personal Life

In 1983, Golic married Jacqueline Benlein. The couple had one child, and divorced in 1992. Golic went on to wed ballerina and cheerleader Karen Baughman in 1996; they have two children and reside in Solon, Ohio.