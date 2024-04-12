What is Blake Bortles's Net Worth?

Blake Bortles is a former professional football quarterback who has a net worth of $20 million. Blake Bortles played in the NFL from 2014 to 2021, primarily with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He had his most successful season in 2017, when he helped lead the Jaguars to their first division title and AFC Championship Game appearance in 18 years. Among his other career achievements, Bortles set Jaguars franchise records for single-season passing yards and touchdowns in 2015.

Contracts and Career Earnings

In his rookie year, 2014, Blake signed a 4-year $20.6 million contract. In 2018 he signed a 3-year $54 million extension. During his career Blake Bortles earned a total of $48 million in NFL salary alone. He likely earned several million more from endorsements. Over the course of his career Blake played in 78 games. In other words, he earned $615,000 per game. In those 78 games he threw 75 interceptions.

Early Life and High School

Robby Blake Bortles was born on April 28, 1992 in Altamonte Springs, Florida to Suzy and Rob. He has a brother named Colby who became a baseball player and then a coach. As a teenager, Bortles went to Oviedo High School, where he excelled in both football and baseball. He finished his high school football career with 5,576 passing yards and 53 touchdowns, both records for Seminole County.

Collegiate Career

For college, Bortles attended the University of Central Florida on a scholarship. After redshirting as a true freshman in 2010, he played in ten games for the UCF Knights in 2011. As a sophomore in 2012, Bortles started all 14 games and recorded 3,059 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He had his best collegiate season in 2013, leading the Knights to the inaugural championship of the American Athletic Conference and subsequently to an upset over Baylor in the Tostitos Fiesta Bowl. This marked UCF's first major bowl win ever. Just days later, Bortles announced that he was forgoing his senior season to enter the NFL draft.

Jacksonville Jaguars

In the 2014 NFL draft, Bortles was selected in the first round with the third overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Although he established himself as a dual-threat quarterback in his rookie season by rushing for at least 20 yards on seven different occasions, he also led the NFL in taking 55 sacks for 345 yards lost. Bortles finished the season with 2,908 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions. He performed much better in 2015, setting new Jaguars franchise records for single-season passing yards, with 4,428, and touchdowns, with 35. Additionally, Bortles posted a career-high 18 interceptions, although he also led the league in sacks taken for the second consecutive season. He went on to have a disappointing 2016 season as the Jaguars compiled a 3-13 record amid significant turnover in the organization.

Bortles turned things around in a major way in 2017, leading the Jaguars to a 10-6 record and their first division title in 18 years. He finished the regular season with 3,687 passing yards, 21 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. Back in the playoffs for the first time in a decade, the Jaguars defeated the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card Round before upsetting the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Divisional Round. The team went on to make its first AFC Championship Game appearance in 18 years; ultimately, the New England Patriots won the game. Bortles had a less impressive 2018 season, posting career lows of 2,718 passing yards and 11 interceptions as the Jaguars failed to make it back to the playoffs. After the season, he was released by the team and replaced by newly signed quarterback Nick Foles.

Los Angeles Rams

After being released by the Jaguars, Bortles signed a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Rams to serve as Jared Goff's backup. In his three appearances with the Rams in 2019, he completed one pass for three yards. The next year, Bortles signed with the Denver Broncos, but only played with the team's practice squad. He returned to the Rams at the end of 2020.

Green Bay Packers

In the spring of 2021, Bortles signed a one-year contract with the Green Bay Packers. He was released that summer, but was subsequently re-signed to the team's practice squad in November. After playing in a game against the Kansas City Chiefs a couple of days later, he was released by the Packers.

New Orleans Saints

Bortles signed with the New Orleans Saints on Christmas Eve in 2021 to serve as rookie Ian Book's backup. However, he didn't play for the team, and was waived in the spring of 2022 after the Saints signed quarterback Andy Dalton. Later that year, Bortles announced his NFL retirement on the podcast "Pardon My Take."