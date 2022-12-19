What is Bill Parcells' Net Worth and Salary?

Bill Parcells is a former American football head coach who has a net worth of $25 million. Bill Parcells, aka "The Big Tuna," is best known as the Hall of Fame, Super Bowl-winning head coach of the New York Giants from 1983 to 1990.

Early Life

Duane Charles "Bill" Parcells was born on August 22, 1941, in Englewood, New Jersey. He grew up in nearby Hasbrouck Heights before moving to Oradell prior to his sophomore year where he attended River Dell Regional High School. Bill was always big for his age, and he was a standout player on the high school's football, basketball, and baseball teams.

Bill Parcells went on to Colgate University where he was offered a contract by the Philadelphia Phillies as a freshman. But his father disapproved of a career in sports and wanted him to study law. Bill transferred to the University of Wichita where he played linebacker for the football team and earned a degree in physical education.

Coaching Career

Bill Parcells was drafted by the Detroit Lions at number 89 overall in the seventh round of the 1964 NFL Draft but did not appear in any games for the team. Instead, he accepted an assistant coaching position at Hastings College before taking a position with his alma mater. Parcells coached at Army, Florida State, Vanderbilt, and Texas Tech before accepting a head coaching job at Air Force in 1978. A year later, he returned to the NFL as the defensive coordinator for the New York Giants. Before Parcells coached a single game with the team, he left football altogether to take an unrelated job with a land development company in Colorado. Parcells' hiatus from the game lasted only a year until he became linebackers coach of the New England Patriots in 1980.

In 1981, Parcells was again approached by head coach Ray Perkins to join the Giants' staff as an assistant coach. He became the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach and changed the 4-3 defensive scheme to a 3-4 system. When Perkins announced he was leaving the team at the end of the 1982 season to become head coach and athletic director at the University of Alabama, Parcells took over the head coaching gig of the New York Giants. The franchise had only qualified for the playoffs once in the past decade with only one winning record during that time. And within four years, Parcells led them to a 14-2 regular season record and Super Bowl title in 1986 and a 13-3 regular season record and Super Bowl victory in 1990. Under Parcells, the Giants won the division three times and finished with an 8-3 playoff record.

He retired and took a job as an analyst with NBC Sports from 1991 until 1992, then decided to return as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Prior to the start of the season, Parcells opted not to take the job after all. He returned as head coach of the New England Patriots in 1993 with an appearance in the 1996 Super Bowl. In 1997, he began head coaching the New York Jets and later retired in 1999. Parcells accepted a head coaching job with the Dallas Cowboys in 2003 after promising he wouldn't coach again following his stint in New York. The Cowboys made the playoffs under Parcells in his first season, recorded a losing season in 2004, and missed the playoffs in both 2005 and 2006. Though Parcells managed a winning record in Dallas, he was unable to guide the Cowboys to the playoffs, and retired in early 2007. Later that year, Parcells took a front office job with the Miami Dolphins as Executive Vice President of Football Operations.

The two-time Super Bowl Champion is the only NFL coach to lead four different teams to the playoffs and three franchises to a conference championship game. Parcells was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013.

Analyst Career

After his first retirement, Bill Parcells worked for NBC Sports as a football analyst from 1991 to 1992. He worked as a commentator and also hosted a local sports show in New York called "Around the NFL" with Mike Francesca.

Bill Parcells became a studio analyst for ESPN after his third retirement from coaching. It was his fourth stint with the network having worked there before accepting the Dallas job.

Contracts & Earnings

As an NFL analyst for ESPN, it was reported that Bill Parcells was earning a salary of $100,000. A four-year, $16 million contract with the Dolphins in 2007 paid him $4 million per year as Executive Vice President of Football Operations.

Over 19 years coaching in the NFL, Parcells earned around $40 million in salary.

Personal Life

Bill Parcels was married to Judith Goss from 1962 until 2002. They had three daughters together, Suzanne, Jill, and Dallas Pioli.