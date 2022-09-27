Baker Mayfield Net Worth:

What is Baker Mayfield's Net Worth and Salary?

Baker Mayfield is an American professional football player who has a net worth of $22 million. Baker Mayfield is best known as the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback for the Oklahoma Sooners and first overall draft pick of the Cleveland Browns in the 2018 NFL Draft. Upon joining the Browns in 2018, Baker received a $21.8 million signing bonus. Including that bonus, Baker made just under $50 million in his first six NFL seasons alone.

Early Life

Baker Reagan Mayfield was born on April 14, 1995, in Austin, Texas, to Gina and James Mayfield, the second of two sons. Baker played quarterback for the Lake Travis High School Cavaliers leading the team to a 25-2 record over two seasons and winning the 2011 4A State Championship. He finished his high school football career with 6,255 passing yards, 67 touchdowns, and eight interceptions and was a three-star recruit. He received a few scholarship offers but ended up walking-on at Texas Tech University.

In 2013, Baker Mayfield was named the starting quarterback for the Red Raiders becoming the first walk-on true freshman quarterback to start a FBS season opener. In his first start, Baker threw for 413 yards and four touchdowns and was named the Big 12 Conference Offensive Player of the Week. For the year, he amassed 2,315 passing yards and 12 touchdown passes but left the program citing a miscommunication with the coaching staff.

Baker Mayfield transferred to the University of Oklahoma and walked-on for the Sooners. He lost a year of eligibility due to Big 12 transfer rules, but the next season Baker won the starting job. For the 2015 season, Mayfield helped lead the Sooners to the Orange Bowl where they lost to Clemson 37-17. The next year, the Sooners won the Sugar Bowl 35-19 over Auburn with Mayfield earning the MVP award. And in 2017, Mayfield led Oklahoma to their third straight Big 12 championship beating the TCU Horned Frogs 41-17. But the Sooners lost in the 2018 Rose Bowl 54-48 to the Georgia Bulldogs in the national semifinal game.

Baker Mayfield won the 2017 Heisman Trophy receiving 732 first-place votes and a total of 2,398 points. He became the first walk-on player to ever win the prestigious award.

Cleveland Browns

In the 2018 NFL Draft, Baker Mayfield was selected with the first overall pick held by the Cleveland Browns. He signed a four-year deal with the team worth $32.68 million in guaranteed salary. He made his first appearance of the season in Week 3 against the New York Jets stepping in for an injured Tyrod Taylor and leading the team back from a 14-0 deficit to win the game 21-17. Baker took over the starting quarterback job from there grabbing the reins of a team that had gone 1-31 over the past two years, helping to lead them to a 7-8-1 record. His rookie campaign saw him break the record for touchdown passes thrown by a rookie, surpassing Peyton Manning and Russell Wilson with 27 despite not even playing the entire year.

Over the next few years, the Cleveland Browns went through several coaching and offensive coordinator changes. But Baker Mayfield had his best season in 2020 throwing for 4,030 yards, 30 touchdowns, and nine interceptions including a Wild Card Round playoff win over the Pittsburgh Steelers and Divisional Round loss against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Browns exercised Mayfield's fifth-year contract option for the 2022 season worth $18.9 million guaranteed. But Baker played through a partially torn labrum in a down year in which the Browns missed the playoffs. The injury happened after Mayfield threw an interception and tried to make a tackle. He played through most of the season wearing a harness on his shoulder and later suffered a fractured humerus bone in that same shoulder. Mayfield sat out the season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers and announced he would undergo surgery.

In the offseason, the Cleveland Browns traded for quarterback Deshaun Watson, and Mayfield requested a trade. Baker Mayfield was traded to the Carolina Panthers on July 6, 2022, for a 2024 conditional fifth-round pick.

Controversy

Mayfield was arrested on February 25, 2017, in Washington County, Arkansas, on charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct, and fleeing and resisting arrest. Early that Saturday morning, a police officer was flagged down by someone on an assault and battery report. The police report described Baker as unable to walk in a straight line and having slurred speech. When he was asked to stay and give a statement, Mayfield began yelling and causing a scene. He tried running away but was tackled by an officer and booked on misdemeanor charges. He pleaded not guilty to all charges and was sentenced to complete 35 hours of community service and to take an alcohol education program.

Personal Life

Baker Mayfield married Emily Wilkinson in July of 2019.