What Is Ashton Hall's Net Worth?

Ashton Hall is an American fitness trainer, entrepreneur, and social media personality who has a net worth of $3 million.

Ashton Hall became one of the internet's most recognizable fitness figures after a highly stylized early-morning routine went viral in 2025. The video followed him from a pre-dawn wake-up through mouth-tape removal, pushups, journaling, an ice-water facial plunge, gym training, swimming, business calls, and the unusual use of a banana peel on his face. Its precise timestamps and extreme discipline inspired admiration, parody, debate, and hundreds of millions of views.

Long before that viral moment, Hall had spent years rebuilding his life after an unsuccessful attempt to pursue professional football. He worked in construction and at an LA Fitness gym before moving into online coaching and developing the ASH Fitness brand. His income comes from coaching programs, subscriptions, advertising, sponsorships, social-media partnerships, appearances, and fitness-related products. Hall's combination of athletic presentation, motivational messaging, and highly produced lifestyle content transformed him from a local trainer into a global online personality.

Ashton Hall was born on October 24, 1995, in Jacksonville, Florida. He grew up interested in football and fitness and hoped to use athletics as a route to a professional career.

Hall attended Alcorn State University in Mississippi and played running back for the school's football program during the 2014 and 2015 seasons. He received limited playing time and later described himself as a fourth-string running back. He eventually left college without graduating and did not develop into an NFL prospect.

When his football career ended, Hall struggled with the loss of the identity and structure that the sport had provided.

Depression and Career Change

Hall has described a period after leaving college when he experienced depression, gained weight, and felt uncertain about his future. He spent long stretches playing video games and had difficulty translating his athletic background into a career.

By 2019, he was working in construction. He later took a job at an LA Fitness center, where he gained experience as a trainer and learned how to sell coaching services, retain clients, and turn his own physical transformation into a source of motivation for others.

Hall left LA Fitness in 2020 and began moving more of his work online. The timing coincided with the COVID-19 pandemic, which disrupted traditional gyms and accelerated demand for remote fitness services. Hall posted workout clips, motivational videos, and physique-focused content while offering online coaching.

In 2021, he bought his first car and began presenting himself publicly as an entrepreneur. His audience grew as he documented both his physical transformation and his transition from low-paying jobs into the fitness business.

ASH Fitness

Hall developed ASH Fitness as an online coaching and personal-development brand. His programs have included customized workouts, nutrition guidance, accountability, group coaching, and access to digital communities.

His marketing emphasizes consistency, early rising, self-respect, faith, and the idea that physical habits can create improvement in business and relationships. Hall frequently uses his own story as evidence that a person can recover from disappointment by building a strict routine.

As his audience increased, he was able to earn money through multiple channels. Coaching subscriptions provided recurring revenue, while sponsored posts and platform advertising monetized viewers who did not purchase a fitness plan. He has also appeared at events and collaborated with fitness, apparel, bottled-water, supplement, and wellness brands.

The Viral Morning Routine

In March 2025, a video documenting Hall's morning routine spread rapidly across social media. It began at approximately 3:50 a.m. and presented each task with an exact timestamp. Hall removed tape from his mouth, brushed his teeth, performed pushups, wrote in a journal, and repeatedly submerged his face in a bowl of ice water.

He then dressed, trained at a gym, swam, showered, worked, and ate breakfast. At one point, he rubbed a banana peel against his face. The elaborate production made an ordinary influencer format feel almost surreal, and the internet responded with remakes, reaction videos, memes, and detailed criticism of the schedule.

Saratoga Spring Water received enormous exposure because its distinctive blue bottles appeared throughout the video. Other creators copied Hall's ice-water routine, while businesses, athletes, celebrities, and television personalities parodied his timestamps and ritualized movements.

Hall explained that the footage combined habits he practiced with a compressed visual story designed for social media. He defended the underlying principles of exercise, planning, and discipline while acknowledging that the video's presentation made the routine appear unusually intense.

Miami Apartment Lawsuit

Hall's viral morning-routine videos were frequently filmed inside a three-bedroom apartment at the Brickell Flatiron condominium in Miami. He moved into the property in May 2024 and paid monthly rent of $15,250. Before taking possession, he provided a $15,250 security deposit and approximately $30,500 covering the first and last months' rent.

In October 2024, the Brickell Flatiron Condominium Association accused Hall, or someone acting on his behalf, of improperly cloning a key fob that provided access to the building and its common areas. The association characterized the alleged duplication as a breach of its security system and sent written notices to Hall and the apartment's owner.

The association later filed a lawsuit seeking the termination of Hall's lease. The dispute was not connected to unpaid rent or financial hardship, despite widespread social-media posts claiming that he had been evicted for failing to pay his landlord.

The case was dismissed without prejudice by the 11th Judicial Circuit Court for Miami-Dade County on March 27, 2025. Hall subsequently reached an agreement with the condominium association that allowed him to remain in the apartment. He continued posting videos from the property after the dispute was resolved.

Influence and Business Growth

The viral routine pushed Hall's following into the millions across Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and other platforms. He announced that he had reached nine million Instagram followers in March 2025. His older workout videos gained new traffic, and his coaching business received worldwide attention.

The exposure also changed his commercial value. Brands could hire him not only for fitness credibility but for the cultural recognition attached to ice bowls, timestamps, bottled water, banana peels, and elaborate morning rituals. Hall expanded his motivational appearances and continued releasing routine videos from luxury homes, hotels, gyms, and travel destinations.

His content has attracted criticism for presenting an expensive and time-consuming routine as universally achievable. Hall has responded that viewers should adapt the principles to their own circumstances rather than duplicate every action.

Personal Life

Hall keeps most details about his family and romantic relationships private. His public identity focuses primarily on work, faith, fitness, and personal discipline.

He has spoken about wanting his career to demonstrate that failure in one field does not prevent success in another. Football did not produce the future he imagined, but the training habits developed through sports ultimately became the foundation of his business and public persona.