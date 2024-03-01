Info Category: Richest Athletes › NFL Players Net Worth: $50 Million Salary: $12 Million Birthdate: Oct 29, 1987 (36 years old) Birthplace: Katy Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 2 in (1.88 m) Profession: American football player Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Andy Dalton's Net Worth

What is Andy Dalton's Net Worth and Salary?

Andy Dalton is a professional football quarterback who has a net worth of $50 million. Andy Dalton plays for the NFL's Carolina Panthers. He previously played for the Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears, and New Orleans Saints. During his nine seasons with the Bengals, Andy earned $84 million in salary. Among his career accomplishments, Dalton helped lead the Bengals to five consecutive playoff appearances from 2011 to 2015, and set the Bengals single-season franchise records for passing yards and passing touchdowns in 2013.

Early Life and High School

Andy Dalton was born on October 29, 1987 in Katy, Texas. At Katy High School, he played for the Tigers football team, and led the team to the state finals in his senior year. As a senior, Dalton threw for 2,877 yards with 42 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

Collegiate Career

Dalton attended Texas Christian University for college. In his redshirt freshman season on the Horned Frogs football team, he recorded 2,459 passing yards, ten touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. Dalton went on to lead the Horned Frogs to victory at the 2007 Texas Bowl. He continued his success in the 2008 season, leading his team to an 11-2 record and a win over the Boise State Broncos in the Poinsettia Bowl. The 2009 season was even better, as Dalton helped the Horned Frogs achieve a perfect 12-0 record en route to a BCS appearance. However, in the Fiesta Bowl, the team lost to the Boise State Broncos.

Dalton finished his career at TCU on a high note. Early in his senior season, he recorded his 30th victory as the Horned Frogs' starting quarterback, surpassing Sammy Baugh as TCU's all-time wins leader. Dalton went on to lead the Horned Frogs to a 13-0 record, the second year in a row the team posted a perfect record for the regular season. On New Year's Day, 2011, he led the team to victory in the Rose Bowl. Dalton held a number of TCU records upon his graduation in 2011, including for wins (42) and passing yards (10,314).

Cincinnati Bengals

In the 2011 NFL Draft, Dalton was chosen in the second round by the Cincinnati Bengals. Along with wide receiver A. J. Green, he would lead the Bengals to a 9-7 record and a playoff berth that season. Ultimately, the team fell to the Houston Texans in the Wild Card Round. The Bengals made it back to the playoffs in the 2012 season, marking the first time the team appeared in consecutive playoff seasons in 30 years. In a rematch with the Texans in the Wild Card Round, the Bengals once again lost. Dalton went on to lead the Bengals to the AFC North title in 2013. He finished the regular season with career highs of 4,293 passing yards and 34 passing touchdowns, both of which were also Bengals single-season franchise records. Back in the playoffs, the Bengals once again lost in the Wild Card Round. In 2014, the team clinched a franchise-record fourth consecutive playoff berth, which resulted in a fourth consecutive loss in the Wild Card Round.

The Bengals began the 2015 season on a historic winning streak, going 8-0. For October, Dalton was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Month. He finished the regular season with 3,250 passing yards and 25 touchdowns as the Bengals advanced to the playoffs for the fifth consecutive year. The team went on to lose in the Wild Card Round for the fifth straight time. Despite Dalton's 4,000-yard season in 2016, the Bengals failed to make it to the playoffs for the first time since 2010. The team missed the playoffs again in 2017, even as Dalton recorded 3,320 passing yards and 25 touchdowns. Dalton saw limited playing time in 2018 due to a thumb injury; in 11 games that season, he recorded 2,566 passing yards, 21 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. In his ninth and final season with the Bengals in 2019, he posted 3,494 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions as the team finished with the worst record in the NFL.

Dallas Cowboys

Released by the Bengals in the spring of 2020, Dalton signed a one-year contract with the Dallas Cowboys to be Dak Prescott's backup. Following Prescott's season-ending injury in Week 5, Dalton became the starting quarterback. In 11 games and 9 starts in the 2020 season, he posted 2,169 passing yards, 14 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

Chicago Bears

Dalton signed a one-year contract with the Chicago Bears in 2021. In just eight games that season, he passed for 1,512 yards, eight touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

New Orleans Saints

In 2022, Dalton signed a one-year contract with the New Orleans Saints. He appeared in 14 games that season, passing for 2,871 yards, 18 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

Carolina Panthers

Dalton signed a two-year contract with the Carolina Panthers in 2023. However, he played infrequently during his first season with the team. In his only significant playing time, in Week 3 against the Seattle Seahawks, Dalton managed 58 pass attempts, which were the most for any quarterback in a single game during the 2023 regular season.

Personal Life

In the summer of 2011, Dalton married his longtime girlfriend Jordan Jones, whom he had met at TCU. Together, they have three children: sons Nash and Noah and daughter Finley. The couple also runs the Andy & Jordan Dalton Foundation, which supports children and families in need.