Andrew Whitworth Net Worth:

What is Andrew Whitworth's Net Worth and Career Earnings?

Andrew Whitworth is a former professional football player who has a net worth of $40 million. During his career, Andrew Whitworth earned a bit over $105 million in salary playing for 16 seasons in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams. Prior to this, he played college football at LSU. Among his accomplishments, Whitworth was named to three Pro Bowls while with the Bengals, and won Super Bowl LVI with the Rams.

Early Life and High School

Andrew Whitworth was born on December 12, 1981 in Monroe, Louisiana. As a teen, he went to West Monroe High School, where he played football under coach Don Shows. During his high school career, Whitworth was part of three Louisiana Class 5A State Championship teams, as well as four consecutive District Championship teams. He also excelled at golf, and was a state tennis champion.

Collegiate Career

For college, Whitworth went to LSU. After being redshirted in 2001, he started every game as a redshirt freshman in 2002. As a sophomore, he started in all 14 games and helped lead the LSU Tigers to a BCS national title at the Sugar Bowl. In 2004, he and the Tigers made it to the Citrus Bowl against Iowa. Finally, as a senior in 2005, Whitworth helped LSU to an 11-2 record; moreover, he finished the season with a 40-3 Peach Bowl victory over Miami. In each of his last two seasons at LSU, Whitworth earned All-Southeastern Conference first-team honors. Additionally, his 52 career starts between 2002 and 2005 were the second most in the history of the NCAA Division I, behind only Oklahoma's Derrick Strait with 53.

Cincinnati Bengals

In the 2006 NFL Draft, Whitworth was chosen by the Cincinnati Bengals in the second round with the 55th overall pick. He went on to make his NFL debut on special teams against Kansas City in September. The next week, Whitworth started at left guard, and helped the Bengals accumulate 481 yards against the Cleveland Browns. In the summer of 2008, Whitworth agreed to a four-year extension with the Bengals through 2013. He was subsequently moved by head coach Marvin Lewis from guard to left tackle, a move that resulted in an almost instant improvement in performance. Starting all 16 games of the season, Whitworth allowed only five sacks, and was instrumental in facilitating the breakout year of running back Cedric Benson, who rushed for 1,251 yards.

In December of 2010, Whitworth recorded the first touchdown pass of his career when he caught a one-yard pass from Carson Palmer; moreover, this marked the first time a Bengals offensive lineman had caught a touchdown pass in 15 years. Among his other highlights with the Bengals, Whitworth allowed zero sacks and only a single hit on quarterback Andy Dalton during the 2014 season. He finished his Bengals tenure in 2016 having been named to three Pro Bowls and one first-team All-Pro.

Los Angeles Rams and Retirement

Following his 11 seasons with the Bengals, Whitworth signed a three-year contract with the Los Angeles Rams in 2017. He had a solid first season with the team, making it to his fourth Pro Bowl. Whitworth's second year was even better, as he helped the Rams defeat the Dallas Cowboys in the Divisional Round and the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Championship Game to make it to Super Bowl LIII. Ultimately, the Rams fell to the New England Patriots 3-13.

In April of 2020, Whitworth signed a new three-year contract with the Rams. During the subsequent season's Week 10 home game, a win over the Seattle Seahawks, he suffered MCL and PCL injuries that placed him on injured reserve. Whitlock was reactivated in January of 2021 just before the playoffs. He went on to achieve the greatest accomplishment of his professional playing career in February, when he helped the Rams defeat his former team, the Bengals, in Super Bowl LVI. This was an especially high note for Whitworth as it was the final game of his 16-year NFL career; he eventually retired in March of 2022 as the oldest tackle in the history of the NFL.

Personal Life and Philanthropy

With his wife Melissa, a reporter and former Miss Louisiana, Whitworth has four children: Michael, Katherine, and twins Sarah and Drew.

Whitworth has been active in a number of philanthropic endeavors. He is the founder of the BigWhit 77 Foundation, through which he hosts a fundraising golf tournament in Louisiana. Additionally, Whitworth does motivational speaking for youth groups in both Louisiana and the Greater Cincinnati area. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he donated $250,000 to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to help those in need.