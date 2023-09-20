Andre Johnson Net Worth

Info Category: Richest Athletes › NFL Players Net Worth: $35 Million Salary: $10 Million Date of Birth: Jul 11, 1981 (42 years old) Place of Birth: Miami Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 3 in (1.91 m) Profession: American football player Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Andre Johnson's Net Worth

Andre Johnson is an American former professional football player who has a net worth of $35 million. Andre Johnson was a wide receiver in the National Football League (NFL) primarily for the Houston Texans, but also played for the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans. He was one of the most productive wide receivers of his era and played out a decorated career in which he set nearly every Texans receiving record.

Early Life

Andre Lamont Johnson was born on July 11, 1981, in Miami, Florida, where he attended Miami Senior High School. He played high school football and was rated as a top prospect in the country before graduating in 1999. As a senior, he caught 32 passes for 931 yards and was named a Parade All-American.

Johnson enrolled at the University of Miami where he was a standout wide receiver for the Hurricanes from 2000-2003. He became a BCS national champion in 2001. He was Co-MVP of the 2002 Rose Bowl, and his 1,831 receiving yards are good for fifth all-time for the Miami Hurricanes. Andre also ran for the Hurricanes track and field team, winning several events. Andre Johnson was inducted into the Miami Sports Hall of Fame in April 2014.

NFL Career

With the third overall pick in the first round of the 2003 NFL Draft, Andre Johnson was selected by the Houston Texans. He played for the organization until 2014, setting nearly every Texans receiving record. He was named to the PFWA All-Rookie team after amassing 976 yards on 66 receptions to go along with four touchdowns. Andre made his first of seven Pro Bowls (2004, 2006, 2008-2010, 2012, 2013) the next year. He was a First-Team All-Pro in 2008 and 2009 and Second-Team All-Pro in 2006 and 2012. Johnson was the NFL receptions leader in 2006 and 2008 and receiving yards leader in 2008 and 2009. After signing multiple contracts with the Texans, Johnson played for the Indianapolis Colts in 2015 and the Tennessee Titans in 2016 before retiring from the game. He signed a one-day contract in April 2017 to retire a Texan and became the first-ever inductee into the Texans Ring of Honor in November 2017. Andre is also a member of the Texas Sports Hall of Fame and the Houston Sports Hall of Fame.

Andre Johnson finished his NFL career with 1,062 receptions for 14,185 yards to go along with 70 touchdowns.

Contracts & Career Earnings

Johnson signed an eight-year, $59.75 million contract with the Houston Texans in 2007. In 2010, he signed a seven-year, $67.8 million extension with the team. In 2015, Andre inked a three-year, $21 million contract with the Indianapolis Colts. And lastly, Johnson signed a two-year, $3.735 million contract with the Tennessee Titans.

Over his 14-year NFL career, Andre Johnson earned more than $106 million in salary alone.

Personal Life

Andre Johnson has a daughter named Kylie, born February 2010. During his rookie season, he founded the Andre Johnson Foundation for children and teens growing up in single–parent homes.

In December 2012, Johnson made headlines when he spent more than $19,000 on kids aged 8-16 in Child Protective Services to have a shopping spree at Toys R' Us. He held this event annually throughout his career and also joined the Houston Police Department's Blue Santa program afterward to surprise 800 students at Houston's Bastian Elementary School with Christmas presents.