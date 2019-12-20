Alvin Kamara net worth: Alvin Kamara is an American professional football player who has a net worth of $4 million. Alvin Kamara was born in Norcross, Georgia in July 1995. He is a running back who played at Norcross High School. Kamara played his college football at Tennessee and was drafted #67 overall by the New Orleans Saints in the 2017 NFL Draft. He was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year in 2017. Alvin Kamara made the PFWA All-Rookie Team and was a second-team All-Pro in 2017. He made the Pro Bowl in 2017 and 2018. In 2017 he had 728 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns as well as 826 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns. Kamara had 883 rushing yards and 14 rushing TDs in 2018 and 709 receiving yards and four receiving TDs in 2018. At Tennessee he had 1,294 rushing yards and 16 rushing TDs and 683 receiving yards and seven rushing TDs in two seasons.