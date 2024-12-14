What is Aaron Ross' net worth?

Aaron Ross is an American professional football player who has a net worth of $4 million. That is a combined net worth with his wife since 2010, Olympic gold medalist Sanya Richards-Ross.

During his NFL career, Aaron Ross earned $14 million in salary.

In September 2021, Aaron and Sanya paid $885,000 for a 5,000-square-foot home in Kennesaw, Georgia. They bought the home around the time Sanya had joined the cast of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta." Today, this home is worth around $1 million.

Aaron Jermaine Ross, born September 15, 1982, in San Antonio, Texas, is a former American football cornerback who had a notable career in the National Football League (NFL). Before his professional career, Ross was a standout player at John Tyler High School in Tyler, Texas, and went on to play college football at the University of Texas from 2003-2006, where he was a key member of the Longhorns' 2005 national championship team.

Ross's NFL journey began when he was selected by the New York Giants in the first round (20th overall) of the 2007 NFL Draft. His rookie season proved to be memorable as he quickly became a significant contributor to the Giants' defense. Ross played an important role in the Giants' historic Super Bowl XLII victory over the previously undefeated New England Patriots, helping to secure one of the biggest upsets in Super Bowl history.

During his first stint with the Giants (2007-2011), Ross established himself as a reliable cornerback, known for his coverage skills and ability to make crucial plays. He was part of the Giants' defense during their second Super Bowl victory (XLVI) in the 2011 season, making him a two-time Super Bowl champion. Throughout these years, Ross recorded multiple interceptions and proved to be particularly effective in zone coverage schemes.

In 2012, Ross signed a three-year, $15 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars as a free agent. However, his time in Jacksonville was marked by injuries and challenges, and he was released after just one season. He then returned to the New York Giants in 2013 for what would be his final full NFL season.

Off the field, Ross is known for his marriage to Sanya Richards-Ross, a four-time Olympic gold medalist in track and field. Their relationship has been well-documented, including their appearance on the reality TV show "Sanya's Glam & Gold." The couple married in 2010 and have continued to be prominent figures in both sports and entertainment.

Throughout his NFL career, Ross accumulated over 250 tackles, 11 interceptions, and 41 passes defended. While injuries sometimes limited his playing time, his impact on the field was significant, particularly during the Giants' championship runs. His ability to play both outside cornerback and in nickel packages made him a versatile defender in the NFL.

Ross's career achievements include being a Jim Thorpe Award winner in college (2006), a two-time Super Bowl champion (XLII, XLVI), and earning a reputation as a reliable defensive back during his prime years. His journey from Texas high school football star to NFL first-round pick and eventual Super Bowl champion exemplifies the path of a successful professional athlete.