A.J. McCarron net worth: A.J. McCarron is an American professional football player who has a net worth of $5 million. He is best known for winning three BCS national championships with Alabama.

A.J. McCarron was born in Mobile, Alabama in September 1990. He is a quarterback who played at St. Paul's Episcopal School. McCarron played at Alabama where he won the BCS national championship in 2010, 2012, and 2013. He was a first-team All-American in 2013 and also won the Maxwell Award, Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, and Kellen Moore Award. He was two time second-team All-SEC in 2012 and 2013. A.J. McCarron was drafted #164 overall by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2014. He played for the team from 2014 to 2017. He also played for the Oakland Raiders in 2018 and joined the Houston Texans in 2019. A.J. McCarron signed a four year deal with the Bengals for $2.4 million in 2014. In 2018 he signed a two year deal with the Bills for $10 million. In 2020 he signed a one year $4 million deal with the Houston Texans.