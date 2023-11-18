Info Category: Richest Athletes › NFL Players Net Worth: $45 Million Date of Birth: Jul 31, 1988 (35 years old) Place of Birth: Summerville Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 3 in (1.93 m) Profession: American football player Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare A. J. Green's Net Worth

What is A. J. Green's Net Worth and Salary?

A. J. Green is a former professional football wide receiver who has a net worth of $45 million. A. J. Green played 12 seasons in the NFL, mostly with the Cincinnati Bengals. During his time with the team from 2011 to 2020, he recorded six 1,000-yard seasons and earned seven Pro Bowl selections. Green finished his NFL career with the Arizona Cardinals from 2021 to 2022.

Contracts and Career Earnings

In 2011 A.J. Green signed a four year deal with the Bengals that was worth $19.6 million. In 2015 he signed a five year $70 million contract that came with $26 million fully guaranteed. In 2019 he signed a one-year, $12 million deal. In total he earned $120 million during his NFL career in salary alone.

Early Life and High School

Adriel Jeremiah Green was born on July 31, 1988 in Summerville, South Carolina. He had one sibling, an older brother who died in a car crash in the early 1990s. As a teenager, Green attended Summerville High School, where he was a three-sport athlete in football, basketball, and track. With the basketball team, he won the 2007-08 South Carolina state championship. On the football team, he earned All-State honors four times. Green finished his high school football career with 5,373 receiving yards, the second-most ever recorded by the National Federation of High Schools.

Collegiate Career

One of the top national football prospects coming out of high school in 2008, Green chose to attend the University of Georgia. He ultimately spent three seasons playing for the Georgia Bulldogs football team. In his freshman season, Green recorded 56 catches for 963 yards and eight touchdowns, all Georgia records for a freshman. Moreover, he led the SEC in receiving yards and was named SEC Freshman of the Year. As a sophomore, Green recorded 53 catches for 808 yards and six touchdowns before a shoulder injury ended his season early in November. He returned for the 2009 Independence Bowl, where the Bulldogs defeated the Texas A&M Aggies.

Green had a rocky start in his final season at Georgia in 2010. He was suspended for the first four games of the season after he admitted to selling his Independence Bowl jersey to former football player Chris Hawkins, and was required to pay $1,000 to charity. However, Green returned in fine form and finished the regular season with a team-high 57 catches for 848 yards and nine touchdowns. Across his three seasons at Georgia, he posted 166 receptions for 2,619 yards and 23 touchdowns.

Cincinnati Bengals

In the 2011 NFL Draft, Green was chosen in the first round with the fourth overall pick by the Cincinnati Bengals. He had a terrific rookie season with the team, recording four 100-yard games and leading all NFL rookies in receptions and receiving yards, with 65 catches for 1,057 yards. Moreover, Green broke the Bengals franchise record for receiving yards by a rookie. For his impressive season, he earned his first Pro Bowl selection. Green continued his formidable playing in the 2012 season, when he recorded a touchdown streak through nine consecutive games. He finished the season with 97 receptions for 1,350 yards and 11 touchdowns. In the 2013 season, Green recorded a franchise record of five consecutive games with at least 100 receiving yards. He also set new career highs in receptions, with 98, and receiving yards, with 1,426. The Bengals finished the regular season with an 11-5 record and won the AFC North. In the Wild Card Round, the team fell to the San Diego Chargers. Although Green missed significant playing time during the 2014 season due to injury, he managed to record his fourth consecutive 1,000-yard season, finishing with 69 receptions for 1,041 yards and six touchdowns.

In 2015, Green played a key role in helping the Bengals win a franchise-tying 12 games. His 227 yards in Week 3 were the second-most in a single game in franchise history. Green finished the season with 86 receptions for 1,297 yards and ten touchdowns, his fifth consecutive 1,000-yard season. In 2016, his season ended early due to injury, and he failed to reach 1,000 receiving yards for the first time in his career. Green bounced back in 2017 to record 75 receptions for 1,078 yards and eight touchdowns. He earned his seventh consecutive and final Pro Bowl selection. Green was less productive in 2018 due to injury, finishing with 46 receptions for 694 yards and six touchdowns. He then missed the entire 2019 season after tearing ankle ligaments during training. In March of 2020, the Bengals placed the franchise tag on Green. After signing the one-year tender in July, he made his return to the Bengals in their 2020 regular-season opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Green finished the season with 47 receptions for 523 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns. Upon leaving the Bengals, he was ranked second after Chad Johnson for most franchise receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns.

Arizona Cardinals

In 2021, Green signed a one-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals. He finished the season with 54 catches for 848 yards and three touchdowns. Notably, Green surpassed 10,000 career receiving yards that season. He went on to re-sign with the Cardinals on a new one-year contract in 2022. In what would be his final NFL season, Green recorded 24 receptions for 236 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Retirement

Green announced his NFL retirement in early 2023. Later in the year, he signed a one-day contract with the Bengals so he could retire with his original team.

Personal Life

In 2015, Green married actress and singer Miranda Brooke, whom he dated in college. Together, they have two sons named Easton and Gunnar.