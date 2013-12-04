Zach Randolph net worth and salary: Zach Randolph is an American professional basketball player who has a net worth of $85 million. Zach Randolph was a basketball player to watch by the time he was a sophomore in high school. After leading his team to the state championships, and helping them win their seventh championship, he went on to play with the Michigan State University Spartans. However, it was quickly obvious that his level of play was NBA-ready, and with an average of 10.8 points and 6.7 rebounds per game over the course of 33 games, he was subsequently drafted after his freshman year. He began playing for the Portland Trail Blazers in 2001, and played for the team until 2007. After injuring his hand in March of 2007, he was forced to sit out part of the season. When he returned, he made 43 points and 17 rebounds during the game, a career high. He was then almost immediately traded to the New York Knicks. After one season with the Knicks, he was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers, and then to the Memphis Grizzlies. With the Grizzlies, Zach hit his stride, and as a member of the team, he has twice been named to the NBA All-Star team. He was also a 2011 All-NBA Third Team selection. Zach was traded to the Sacramento Kings in 2017. He retired after the 2019 season.

Career Earnings

During his career, Zach Randolph earned $199 million in NBA salary alone. That's enough to make him one of the 20 highest-earning players in NBA history.

Zach Randolph was born in Marion, Indiana in 1981 and played high school basketball at Marion High School where as a power forward, he helped lead his team to the 1998 Indiana Class 4A State Championship Game. Zach Randolph went on to play for Tom Izzo at Michigan State University where in his freshman season he helped lead the Spartans to the NCAA Final Four. Opting for a one and done collegiate career, Zach Randolph entered the 2001 NBA Draft after his freshman season and was selected by the Portland Trailblazers in the first round with the 19th overall pick. Zach Randolph has played for four teams so far in his professional career in the NBA. He was with the Portland Trailblazers from 2001-2007, the New York Knicks from 2008-2008, the Los Angeles Clippers from 2008-2009, and since 2009 he has been with the Memphis Grizzlies. Zach Randolph has been selected to the NBA All-Star team twice in 2010 and 2013, was chosen All-NBA Third Team in 2001, and was named the NBA's Most Improved Player in 2004.

Real Estate

In August 2019, Randolph spent $5.2 million to buy a brand new home in Encino, Ca. The 8,200 square-foot home sits on a half acre and features a swimming pool, large cabana, outdoor kitchen and basketball court.