Zach LaVine Net Worth

What is Zach LaVine's Net Worth and Salary?

Zach LaVine is an American professional basketball player who has a net worth of $70 million. Zach LaVine was drafted #13 by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2014 NBA Draft. He was traded to the Chicago Bulls in 2017. LaVine was selected to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team in 2015. He was named the NBA Rising Star Challenge MVP in 2016 and won the NBA Slam Dunk Contest in both 2015 and 2016. On the world stage, LaVine won the gold medal with the US men's basketball team at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Contracts

In July 2022, Zach signed a 5-year $215 million contract extension with the Bulls. The deal pays an average annual salary of $43 million.

Early Life and High School

Zach LaVine was born on March 10, 1995 in Renton, Washington to Paul, who played in the NFL and USFL, and CJ, who played softball. Growing up, he became interested in basketball after seeing Michael Jordan in the film "Space Jam." As a teenager, LaVine went to Bothell High School, where he played on the school basketball team as point guard. In his senior year, LaVine averaged 28.5 points and 3.4 rebounds per game, and was named the 2013 AP Washington State player of the year. He went on to play in the Ballislife All-American Game, where he won the slam dunk contest.

Collegiate Career

For college, LaVine committed to UCLA as a basketball player under coach Ben Howland. Although Howland was soon fired, LaVine remained at UCLA under new coach Steve Alford. He went on to have a mostly strong season, exhibiting his dunking and outside shooting skills and posting 48 three-point field goals, the second most in UCLA history for a freshman. Despite a slump later in the season, he was voted to the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team. LaVine subsequently forwent his remaining three years of college eligibility to declare for the NBA draft.

Minnesota Timberwolves

In the 2014 NBA draft, LaVine was chosen by the Minnesota Timberwolves with the 13th overall pick. Although he had limited playtime at the start of his first season with the team, an opportunity opened up for him when starter Ricky Rubio was sidelined due to injury. Consequently, LaVine became the starting point guard, and in December recorded his first career double-double. Early the next year, he won the NBA Slam Dunk Contest with two perfect scores of 50. Overall, LaVine finished his rookie season having played 77 games and averaging 10.1 points per game.

In early 2016, LaVine won a second-straight Slam Dunk Contest, making him only the fourth player ever to win two years in a row. He went on to play his last season for the Timberwolves in 2016-17. In November, LaVine tied his career high of 37 points in a victory over the Orlando Magic, and the following month topped that with 40 points in a loss to the Sacramento Kings. However, his season was cut short due to a torn ACL in February of 2017.

Chicago Bulls

LaVine was traded to the Chicago Bulls in mid-2017. However, he didn't play his first game for the team until early 2018, when he scored 14 points in a win over the Detroit Pistons. About a month later, LaVine scored a season high of 35 points in a victory over his former team the Timberwolves. His next season, 2018-19, was his best yet, as he scored 30 points or more in each of the Bulls' first three games, making him only the third Bulls player ever to do so. In November, LaVine scored a new career high of 41 points in a narrow win over the New York Knicks; it was his free throw with 0.2 seconds on the clock in double overtime that clinched the game for the Bulls. In February of 2019, LaVine posted a new career high of 42 points in a win over the Boston Celtics. He topped that number just a week later with 47 points in a quadruple-overtime victory over the Atlanta Hawks, which ended at a whopping 168-161.

In the 2019-20 season, LaVine posted a new career high of 49 points in a close victory over the Charlotte Hornets. He finished the pandemic-shortened season as the leading scorer in 42 of the 65 games played. LaVine continued to be a top-scorer in the 2020-21 season, besting his career high with 50 points in a loss to the Hawks in April. Finishing the season, he had a career-high average of 27.4 points per game. In 2021-22, LaVine had his first career postseason appearance as the Bulls became playoff-eligible for the first time since 2017. Ultimately, the team fell to the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round. LaVine got off to an auspicious start to the 2022-23 season, posting multiple games with at least 40 points.

International Playing

Beyond the NBA, LaVine played for the US men's basketball team at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. He started one game and averaged 10.6 points per game during the tournament. LaVine and Team USA ultimately won the gold medal.

Personal Life

In the spring of 2020, LaVine got engaged to his high school sweetheart Hunter Mar. They had their first child, Saint Thomas, in the summer of 2022.