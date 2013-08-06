splits: 1

Wilt Chamberlain Net Worth: Wilt Chamberlain was an American basketball player who had a net worth equal to $10 million at the time of his death. He was born Wilton Norman Chamberlain on August 21, 1936 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Wilt rose to fame playing in the NBA where he eventually turned into one of the most successful and dominant players in the history of the National Basketball Association.

Teased for his unusual height, young Chamberlain didn't take long to realize that his height (reaching 7 foot 1 inch eventually) was not a curse, but rather a blessing. While attending the Overbrook High School, he turned into a true basketball legend and the most heavily recruited player in the country. As a student of the University of Kansas, Chamberlain led the Jayhawks into the 1957 NCAA finals, losing in triple overtime to top-ranked North Carolina. His skills being far more advanced than those of his competitors, he was often called "gang bang". Chamberlain left school to join the Harlem Globetrotters, with whom he briefly toured the country. He turned pro in 1959, and joined the Philadelphia (now Golden State) Warriors of the NBA. Almost instantly, he became dominating force and was named both Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the league, setting eight NBA season records along the way. After 14 dominating seasons in four teams (Harlem Globetrotters, Philadelphia/San Francisco Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers), Chamberlain retired from the NBA in 1973. During his 15-year career, he captured two championships: one in 1967 with the Philadelphia 76ers, and another in 1972 with the Los Angeles Lakers. A remarkable player as he was, Chamberlain remained on the basketball court for one more year, this time as a coach of the San Diego Conquistadors (ABA). Chamberlain spent his last years living in Los Angeles, directing his focus to the craft of writing. He penned three books, each of which touches Chamberlain's personal experiences and views about the state of professional basketball in the nineties.

A lifelong bachelor, 63-year-old Chamberlain was still living alone when he died on October 12, 1999, in his LA home.