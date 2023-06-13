What is Victor Oladipo's Net Worth and Salary?

Victor Oladipo is an American professional basketball player who has a net worth of $50 million and salary of $9.45 million. Victor Oladipo earns his net worth as a guard in the National Basketball Association for the Miami Heat. He has also played for the Orlando Magic, Oklahoma City Thunder, Indiana Pacers, and Houston Rockets.

Early Life

Kehinde Babatunde Victor Oladipo was born on May 4, 1992, in Silver Spring, Maryland, and raised in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. His Nigerian parents moved to the United States in 1985. Victor has three sisters, including a twin. He attended DaMatha High School where he played basketball and helped lead the team to a 32-4 record and the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference and City championships.

The 6-foot-4 shooting guard/point guard played his college basketball at Indiana where he was first-team All-Big Ten and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in 2013. He was also a two time Big Ten All-Defensive team selection and a consensus first-team All-American in 2013. Victor Oladipo was the Sporting News Player of the Year and Adolph Rupp Trophy winner in 2013.

NBA Career

With the second overall pick in the first round of the 2013 NBA Draft, Victor Oladipo was selected by the Orlando Magic. Oladipo played for the Magic from 2013 to 2016 and for the Oklahoma City Thunder from 2016 to 2017. In 2017 he joined the Indiana Pacers. He was a member of the NBA All-Rookie First Team in 2014 and in 2018 he was an NBA All-Star and the NBA steals leader. He was named the NBA Most Improved Player for the 2017-2018 campaign and continued to play well until injuring his knee later in 2018. Oladipo was assigned to the Pacers' affiliate, the Fort Wayne Mud Ants where he practiced for one day before making his return to the NBA.

In 2021, Oladipo was traded to the Houston Rockets as part of a four-team deal that sent James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets. In 2021, he was traded to the Miami Heat for Avery Bradley, Kelly Olynyk, and a 2022 pick swap. In April 2023, Oladipo suffered a torn patellar tendon in his left knee during Game 3 of the NBA playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Miami Heat went on to reach the NBA Finals for the second time in four years.

Contracts & Career Earnings

After signing his entry-level four-year, $21.5 million contract with the Orlando Magic, Victor Oladipo inked a four-year, $85 million deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He turned down a two-year, $45.2 million max contract with the Rockets. Then in July 2022, Oladipo signed a two-year, $18.2 million contract with the Miami Heat.

Over his 10 year NBA career so far, Oladipo has earned more than $115.3 million in salary alone.

Real Estate

In 2021, Oladipo paid $7.75 million for a home on an island in Miami called Hibiscus Island. The 6,500 square foot home was built in 2020. He listed this home for sale in June 2023 for $10 million.

Personal Life

Victor Oladipo is a devout Catholic. He had a daughter in 2022.