Vernon Maxwell is an American former professional basketball player who has a net worth of $4 million. Vernon Maxwell was a shooting guard in the NBA for 13 seasons during the late 1980s, 1990s, and early 2000s. "Mad Max" was also known for his erratic public behavior and run-ins with the law.

Early Life

Vernon Maxwell was born on September 12, 1965, in Gainesville, Florida. He attended Buchholz High School and played for the Bobcats high school basketball and football teams. As a senior, he was named the Mr. Basketball of the state of Florida and was also an all-state defensive back in football.

Vernon Maxwell went to the University of Florida on an athletic scholarship and played for coach Norm Sloan's Gators basketball team from 1984 to 1988. The 6-foot-4 guard left school after four years while holding 15 Gators team records. He averaged over 20 points per game during both his junior and senior seasons, but Florida erased these points scored due to a scandal in which Maxwell took money from agents and accepted a free round-trip ticket to go to a basketball camp.

NBA Career

In the 1988 NBA Draft, Vernon Maxwell was selected by the Denver Nuggets with the 47th overall pick. That same day, he was traded to the San Antonio Spurs for a second-round pick the next year. He played for the San Antonio Spurs from 1988 to 1990, the Houston Rockets from 1990 to 1995, the Philadelphia 76ers from 1995 to 1996, the San Antonio Spurs from 1996 to 1997, the Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets in 1998, the Sacramento Kings in 1999, the Seattle SuperSonics from 1999 to 2000, the Philadelphia 76ers in 2000, and the Dallas Mavericks in 2001. Maxwell won two NBA championships with the Houston Rockets (1994, 1995).

Over his 13-year career, Maxwell averaged 12.8 points per game, 2.6 rebounds per game, and 3.4 assists per game. He established himself as a clutch three-point shooter and is among just nine players in history to score 30 points in a single quarter, accomplishing the feat in the January 26, 1991, game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in which he amassed 51 total points.

Career Earnings

During his career Vernon Maxwell earned a total of $13 million from NBA salary.

Controversy

Maxwell was the center of several behavioral incidents over the years. He was suspended 10 games and fined $20,000 for running into the stands and punching a heckling fan during a game at Portland in February of 1995.

In April of 1995, he feigned a hamstring injury and was given a leave of absence after the first game of the playoffs. He later admitted he was frustrated with not playing after the Rockets' acquisition of Hall-of-Fame guard Clyde Drexler. This led to the end of his tenure with the team.

In August of 1995, Maxwell was pulled over after running a red light shortly after signing with Philadelphia. Police found a bag of marijuana on the floor of his car, and he pleaded no contest and posted a $25,000 bond but lost the appeal. Three years later while with the Hornets, a Texas judge issued a warrant for his arrest. Vernon was extradited to Houston where he served a 90-day sentence.

In 2000, the Seattle SuperSonics fined Maxwell and Gary Payton for a locker room brawl on March 26th that left two of their peacemaking teammates hurt.