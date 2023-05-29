Tyson Chandler Net Worth

Info Category: Richest Athletes › NBA Players Net Worth: $50 Million Salary: $13 Million Date of Birth: Oct 2, 1982 (40 years old) Place of Birth: Hanford Gender: Male Height: 7 ft 1 in (2.16 m) Profession: Basketball player, Athlete Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Tyson Chandler's Net Worth

What is Tyson Chandler's Net Worth and Salary?

Tyson Chandler is a retired American professional basketball player who has a net worth of $50 million. Throughout his 18-season NBA career, Chandler played for several teams, including the Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Hornets, Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, and Houston Rockets. He is perhaps most renowned for his instrumental role in securing the Dallas Mavericks' first-ever NBA Championship in 2011.

Early Life

Tyson Chandler was born October 2, 1982 in Hanford, California. During his career he has played for several teams including the Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns and the Chicago Bulls. He began playing basketball at the of age of three on a rim that his grandfather Cleo affixed to a tree. Tyson's mom and grandmother did much to mold his personality. During his childhood he was taught a strong work ethic. Chandler milked cows, slopped pigs and worked in the fields.

By the time Tyson Chandler was only nine years old, he had grown to be almost 6 feet tall. He continued to grow and by the time he was 11 he already stood 6′ 4″. One Halloween, a neighbor refused to give him candy because they didn't believe Tyson was a kid.

Chandler's basketball career took off at an early age in Dominguez High School in Compton, California. There, he led the school team to multiple state championships, attracting the attention of college recruiters and NBA scouts alike. His senior year saw him average 20 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists per game. These performances led to him being ranked as the number one high school player in the country by several outlets, which eventually persuaded him to declare for the 2001 NBA draft, bypassing college entirely.

Bulls & Hornets

Chandler was selected as the second overall pick in the 2001 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Clippers. However, he was immediately traded to the Chicago Bulls, where he began his professional career. With the Bulls, Chandler struggled initially with injuries and expectations, but his performances improved steadily over the years. In 2006, he was traded to the New Orleans Hornets, where his career took an upswing. His on-court chemistry with point guard Chris Paul was notable, and he led the league in offensive rebounding for two consecutive seasons (2007-2008).

Dallas Mavericks & NBA Championship

Chandler's journey with the Dallas Mavericks began in 2010 and marked the peak of his career. His presence fortified the Mavericks' defense, leading them to their first NBA Championship in 2011. Chandler's defensive tenacity and leadership were key to the team's success. For his efforts, he was awarded the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year in the 2011-2012 season.

Knicks, Lakers, &Rockets

In 2011, Chandler signed with the New York Knicks, bolstering their defense while also becoming a reliable scoring option. His tenure with the Knicks was successful, culminating in his selection to the 2013 NBA All-Star game. Chandler later had brief stints with the Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, and Houston Rockets, continuing to provide solid defense and veteran leadership before retiring in 2019.

Contracts & Career Earnings

Throughout his 18-year professional career, Chandler signed several substantial contracts. His largest came in 2011 when he inked a four-year, $58 million deal with the New York Knicks. He later signed a four-year, $52 million contract with the Phoenix Suns in 2015. Over the entirety of his career, Chandler earned over $140 million in salary alone, placing him among the higher earners in NBA history. This figure does not account for additional earnings from endorsements, which further augmented his income.

Retirement & Legacy

After retiring in 2019, Chandler has remained connected with the sport, engaging in various philanthropic efforts and mentoring young athletes. His defensive mastery and tenacity on the court left a significant mark on the NBA, with his career serving as an exemplar for upcoming centers.

Personal Life

Tyson and Kimberly Chandler were married from 2005 to September 2021. They have three children.

Real Estate

In 2010 Tyson and Kimberly paid a little under $5.5 million for a newly-construction, 12,000 square-foot mansion in Hidden Hills, California. In 2015 they listed this home for sale for $9.95 million. They ultimately accepted a little under $7 million in 2018. The buyer was retired baseball player Randy Wolf.