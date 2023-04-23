What Is Trevor Ariza's Net Worth?

Trevor Ariza is an American professional basketball player who has a net worth of $40 million. After playing one season at UCLA, Trevor Ariza was selected 43rd overall by the New York Knicks in the 2004 NBA Draft. Trevor played for the Knicks until 2006, then he played for the Orlando Magic (2006–2007) and Los Angeles Lakers (2007–2009), winning the 2009 NBA championship. In 2009, Ariza landed a five-year contract with the Houston Rockets, which was reportedly worth $33 million. Over the next few years, he would be traded several times. First, he was involved in a five-player, four-team trade that took him to the New Orleans Hornets (2010–2012), which was followed by another trade to the Washington Wizards (2012–2014) in exchange for a draft pick and Rashard Lewis. Trevor then played for the Houston Rockets again (2014–2018), the Phoenix Suns (2018), the Washington Wizards again (2018–2019), the Sacramento Kings (2019–2020), the Portland Trail Blazers (2020), and the Miami Heat (2021). He returned to the Lakers for the 2021–2022 season after signing a one-year, $2.6 million deal with the team, but he sat out most of the first half of the season due to an ankle injury and was waived in April 2022.

Early Life

Trevor Ariza was born Trevor Anthony Ariza on June 30, 1985, in Miami, Florida. He is the son of Lolita Ariza and Trevor Saunders, and his stepfather, Kenny McClary, played basketball at the University of Florida and with the Australian National Basketball League team the Sydney Kings. Sadly, Trevor's youngest brother, Tajh, died in 1996 after falling out of the window in a hotel room in Caracas, Venezuela. Ariza was a member of the basketball team at Westchester High School in Los Angeles, which won the California State championship during his junior year. Rivals.com considered Trevor a five-star recruit and ranked him the #5 power forward and #18 player in the country in 2003. After graduating from high school, Ariza played at UCLA, averaging 11.6 points per game as a freshman. He was named to the All-Pac 10 Freshman Team, and he declared for the NBA Draft after his freshman year.

Career

In the 2004 NBA Draft, Ariza was the 43rd overall pick, and he spent his first two seasons with the New York Knicks. As a rookie, he played in 80 games and averaged 5.9 points per game. Trevor was traded to the Orlando Magic in February 2006, and during the 2006–2007 season, he played in 57 games, averaging 8.9 points per game. He was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in November 2007, and in January 2008, he fractured a bone in his foot and couldn't play again until late May. Ariza's return took place during Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals, and he scored within his first minute on the court. The Lakers made it to the 2008 NBA Finals, but they were defeated by the Boston Celtics. Trevor played in all 82 games of the 2008–2009 season, scoring a career high of 26 points in a March 2009 game against the Dallas Mavericks. The Lakers won the 2009 playoffs 4–2, then they defeated the Orlando Magic to win the NBA Finals. In July 2009, Ariza signed a five-year, $33 million deal with the Houston Rockets. He scored a career high of 33 points during an October 2009 game against the Portland Trail Blazers, and he scored his first career triple-double during the team's last game of the season.

In August 2010, Trevor was traded to the New Orleans Hornets. He averaged 15.5 points per game during the 2011 NBA Playoffs, but the Hornets lost to the Lakers in the first round. Ariza was traded to the Washington Wizards in June 2012, and during a March 2014 game against the Philadelphia 76ers, he scored a career high of 40 points. The team made it to the conference semifinals in the 2014 NBA Playoffs but lost to the Indiana Pacers. The Rockets re-acquired Trevor in July 2014, and he stayed with the team for four years. In July 2018, he signed a one-year contract with the Phoenix Suns worth $15 million, and he scored 21 points in his first game with the team. Ariza returned to the Wizards after being traded for Kelly Oubre Jr. and Austin Rivers in December 2018, and in July 2019, he signed a two-year, $25 million deal with the Sacramento Kings.

Trevor was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers in January 2020, and in November 2020, he was traded to the Houston Rockets on the 22nd, the Detroit Pistons on the 24th, and the Oklahoma City Thunder on the 27th. In March 2021, he was traded to the Miami Heat, making him the most-traded player in the history of the NBA, with nine trades. He played in 30 games with the Heat, averaging 9.4 points per game. Ariza signed a one-year, $2.6 million deal with his former team the Lakers in August 2021, and two months later, he underwent an arthroscopic debridement procedure after injuring his ankle. Head coach Frank Vogel said that Trevor's absence from most of the first half of the season "did derail most of his season and his impact on our team this year. In April 2022, the Lakers waived Ariza.

Personal Life

Trevor married Bree Anderson in 2018, and they have welcomed two children together, daughter Taylor and son Tristan. Bree filed for divorce in September 2022 and asked for primary custody of their children. Trevor requested joint custody, and soon after, Bree filed a temporary restraining order against him and was given full custody of the kids. She stated that Ariza had abused her during the marriage, and Trevor denied the allegations and tried to get a restraining order against Bree but was denied. Bree later asked for nearly $60,000 per month in child and spousal support ($23,000 for temporary child support and $36,000 for temporary spousal support). Ariza also has an older son, Tajh (who is named after his late brother), with Lana Allen.

In September 2020, Lana accused Trevor of physically abusing Tajh, but a few months later a judge ruled that Tajh "is not in any physical or emotional danger with his father." Ariza reportedly pays $13,000 in child support per month for Tajh.

Awards and Achievements

In 2003, Ariza was named California Mr. Basketball, and he was selected as a Second-team "Parade" All-American. In 2004, he was chosen for the Pac-10 All-Freshman Team, and he was an NBA champion in 2009.

Real Estate

In November 2017, Trevor put his 8,600 square foot home in Tarzana, California, on the market for $3.5 million. The home includes five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a chef's kitchen, and a home theater, and a guesthouse, swimming pool, and sport court sit on the property.