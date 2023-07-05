Info Category: Richest Athletes › NBA Players Net Worth: $60 Million Date of Birth: Mar 16, 1992 (31 years old) Place of Birth: Miami Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 5 in (1.98 m) Profession: Basketball player Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Tim Hardaway, Jr.'s Net Worth

What is Tim Hardaway, Jr.'s Net Worth and Salary?

Tim Hardaway, Jr. is an American professional basketball player who has a net worth of $60 million and base salary of $18 million. Tim Hardaway, Jr. has earned his net worth in the National Basketball Association playing for the New York Knicks, Atlanta Hawks, and Dallas Mavericks. He is the son of NBA Hall of Famer Tim Hardaway.

Contracts & Career Earnings

In July 2013, Hardaway signed a four-year deal worth $6.1 million with New York. In July 2017 he signed a four year $71 million deal with the Knicks. From this one contract alone, Tim would go on to earn more nearly double what his father earned during his entire 14-season NBA career.

In 2018, he was traded to the Dallas Mavericks. By that point, he was earning $18 million per year in base salary. In November 2020, he exercised his $18.98 million player option with Dallas. In August 2021, Hardaway signed a four-year, $75 million deal with the Mavericks.

As of 2023, Tim Hardaway Jr. has earned more than $120.5 million in salary alone.

Early Life

Timothy Duane Hardaway Jr. was born on March 16, 1992, in Alameda, California, to Yolanda and NBA All-Star Tim Hardaway. At the time, his father was a member of the Golden State Warriors. Tim Jr. played his high school basketball for Palmer High School and Palmetto High School. He was ranked the 36th best shooting guard by Scout.com and the 28th best shooting guard by ESPN. Hardaway played at the University of Michigan from 2000 to 2013. He was named to the All-Big Ten Freshman Team in 2011, the All-Big Ten Third Team in 2012, and the All-Big Ten First Team in 2013. Hardaway was part of Team USA and played in the 2011 FIBA Under-19 World Championships.

NBA Career

With the 24th overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, Tim Hardaway Jr. was selected by the New York Knicks. During his first season, Hardaway was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team and selected to practice with the USA Basketball National Select Team in 2014. He played with the Knicks until 2015 when he was traded to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for the draft rights to Jerian Grant. Using the flexible assignment rule, the Hawks assigned Hardaway to the Cleveland Cavaliers D-League affiliate, the Canton Charge. Next, he was assigned to the Austin Spurs, the affiliate of the San Antonio Spurs. He was recalled by the Hawks in January 2016. After the 2016-2017 season, he was extended a qualifying offer making him a restricted free agent. When Hardaway received a four-year, $71 million offer sheet from the Knicks, Atlanta had 48 hours to match it or lose him. They declined, and Hardaway was assigned to the New York Knicks in July. He played there until 2019 when he was traded to the Dallas Mavericks along with Trey Burke, Courtney Lee, and Kristaps Porzingis for DeAndre Jordan, Wesley Matthews, Dennis Smith Jr., and two future first-round draft picks. He exercised his player option to remain with the team in November 2020 and finished fifth in voting for the NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award. During the 2022-2023 season, he made 212 three-point shots, making him the only Maverick with multiple 200+ three-point shot seasons.

Personal Life

Throughout the 2012-2013 season, Hardaway memorialized deceased friends on his left shoe and deceased family members on his right shoe.

Tim Hardaway Jr. has a sister named Nia.