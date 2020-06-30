Thabo Sefolosha net worth: Thabo Sefolosha is a Swiss South African professional basketball player who has a net worth of $20 million. He is perhaps best known for his time with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Thabo Sefolosha was born in Vevey, Switzerland in May 1984. He is a 6'6″ shooting guard and small forward. Sefolosha played for the Swiss team Tege Riviera from 2001 to 2002. From 2002 to 2005 he played for the French team Elan Chalon and from 2005 to 2006 he played for the Italian team Angelico Biella. Thabo Sefolosha was drafted #13 overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2006 NBA Draft but was traded to the Chicago Bulls where he played from 2006 to 2009. He played for the Oklahoma City Thunder from 2009 to 2014. Sefolosha played for the Atlanta Hawks from 2014 to 2017 and for the Utah Jazz from 2017 to 2019 before joining the Houston Rockets in 2019. In 2010 he was selected to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team. In 2015 he sued the city of New York and eight police officers for $50 million before reaching a $4 million settlement.