What is Terry Rozier's net worth?

Terry Rozier is an American professional basketball player who has a net worth of $50 million. Terry Rozier's total career earnings from NBA contracts through the 2025 season stand at around $160 million, ranking him among the highest-paid guards of his generation.

Terry Rozier built a reputation as an explosive scoring guard and fierce competitor. Drafted by the Boston Celtics in 2015, he rose from a reserve role to become a full-time starter with the Charlotte Hornets, where he emerged as one of the NBA's top mid-sized guards. Known for his quickness, three-point shooting, and fearless approach, Rozier has earned more than $160 million in NBA salary and developed a loyal fan base thanks to his intensity and work ethic. In 2024, he was traded to the Miami Heat, continuing his steady career in a new environment. In 2025, however, his career took a dramatic turn when he was arrested in connection with a federal gambling investigation involving several NBA figures.

Early Life

Terry William Rozier III was born on March 17, 1994, in Youngstown, Ohio. His upbringing was marked by hardship. His father was incarcerated when Terry was an infant, and he was raised by his mother, Gina Tucker, and his grandmother. As a child, Rozier displayed remarkable athletic ability, particularly in basketball, and his family's resilience inspired his drive to succeed.

He attended Shaker Heights High School, where he averaged more than 25 points per game as a senior and became one of Ohio's top recruits. After a postgraduate year at Hargrave Military Academy in Virginia, he committed to the University of Louisville. Under coach Rick Pitino, Rozier played two strong seasons for the Cardinals. As a sophomore in 2014–15, he averaged 17.1 points per game and was named Second-Team All-ACC before declaring for the NBA Draft.

NBA Career

Rozier was selected by the Boston Celtics with the 16th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. He played sparingly during his first two seasons but earned a larger role during the 2017–18 campaign, when injuries to Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward thrust him into the starting lineup. Rozier capitalized on the opportunity, delivering standout playoff performances and earning the nickname "Scary Terry" from Celtics fans.

In July 2019, Rozier was traded to the Charlotte Hornets as part of a sign-and-trade deal that sent Kemba Walker to Boston. With Charlotte, Rozier blossomed into a reliable starter and one of the team's primary offensive weapons. He averaged between 18 and 21 points per game across multiple seasons and posted career highs in scoring, assists, and efficiency. His 42-point game against the Pelicans in December 2020 remains one of the most impressive single-game performances in Hornets history.

Rozier was traded to the Miami Heat in January 2024 in exchange for Kyle Lowry and draft compensation. He quickly adapted to Miami's defensive system and veteran locker room, averaging 10.6 points and 3.7 assists per game during the 2024–25 season. His role evolved into that of a versatile combo guard capable of both creating shots and defending multiple positions.

Contracts, Salaries & Career Earnings

Terry Rozier's financial success reflects his rise from a late first-round pick to an established NBA starter. After completing his rookie deal with the Celtics, he signed a three-year, $56.7 million contract with the Charlotte Hornets in 2019. Two years later, in 2021, he secured a four-year extension worth $96.26 million, with an average annual salary of about $24 million.

By the 2024–25 season, Rozier's salary reached approximately $24.9 million, with a projected $26.6 million for the 2025–26 season. His total career earnings from NBA contracts have been estimated at around $160 million, ranking him among the highest-paid guards of his generation. The long-term deal with Charlotte remains the largest of his career and cemented his status as one of the league's better scoring guards during his prime.

Real Estate

In June 2021, Terry paid $3.25 million for a home in Southwest Ranches, Florida. The 2.35-acre property features a 6,300-square-foot mansion that, today, is worth around $6 million.

2025 Gambling Arrest

In October 2025, Rozier was arrested as part of a wide-ranging FBI investigation into illegal sports gambling and organized crime. The probe, which also led to the arrests of Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups and former NBA player Damon Jones, alleged the existence of a multimillion-dollar gambling and poker operation with Mafia ties.

According to U.S. Attorney Joseph Nocella Jr., the case included two separate but connected indictments. Rozier was charged in relation to alleged manipulation of betting markets linked to an NBA game played on March 23, 2023, between the Charlotte Hornets and the New Orleans Pelicans. That game triggered unusual betting activity on Rozier's player "under" prop bets after he left early due to a reported foot injury.

Federal officials described the overall investigation as "one of the most brazen sports corruption schemes since the legalization of online sports betting." Rozier's attorney, Jim Trusty, denied the allegations, calling the arrest a publicity stunt and insisting that Rozier "is not a gambler." The NBA immediately placed Rozier on leave pending the outcome of the federal case, stating that the integrity of the league "remains our top priority."

The indictment also described a larger nationwide poker scheme involving high-tech cheating devices and participation from organized crime families. Jones and other former athletes were accused of luring wealthy participants to "exclusive" poker games that were secretly rigged using altered shuffling machines and signaling technology. Rozier's alleged role was limited to the betting side of the operation, not the poker games themselves. As of late October 2025, he had not entered a plea and the investigation remained ongoing.