Terance Mann Net Worth

What is Terance Mann's Net Worth and Salary?

Terance Mann is a professional basketball player who has a net worth of $4 million. Terance Mann was drafted by the NBA's Los Angeles Clippers in 2019. In the 2021 playoffs, he led the team to the Western Conference Finals for the first time in franchise history. Before joining the NBA, Mann played college basketball for the Florida State Seminoles, and led the team to a 29-8 record and the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament in his senior year.

Early Life and High School

Terance Mann was born on October 18, 1996 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City to parents from Saint Lucia. His mother, Daynia La-Force, coached the Rams women's basketball team at the University of Rhode Island. When Mann was 10, he moved with his parents to Lowell, Massachusetts. He was educated in New Hampshire at the Tilton School, where he was a standout basketball player. As a senior, Mann averaged 23.1 points and 7.8 rebounds per game, and led the school to a 31-5 record and the New England Preparatory School Athletic Conference Class AA championship. For his achievements, he was made a First Team All-NEPSAC selection.

Collegiate Career

A four-star recruit coming out of high school, Mann fielded offers from such schools as Indiana, Iowa, West Virginia, and Boston College. He ultimately turned those down to sign with Florida State. As a freshman on the Seminoles basketball team, Mann averaged 5.2 points and 17 minutes per game. Named a captain in his sophomore year, he averaged 8.4 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. The Seminoles went on to make it to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament, but Mann saw limited playing time due to torn abdominal and groin muscles.

Back to health in his junior year, Mann averaged 12.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. Although his per-game average dropped to 11.4 points as a senior, he helped lead the Seminoles to a 29-8 record and the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament. Mann finished his collegiate career as only the third player in FSU history with over 1,200 points, 600 rebounds, 200 assists, and 100 steals.

Los Angeles Clippers

In the 2019 NBA draft, Mann was chosen in the second round with the 48th overall pick by the Los Angeles Clippers. After starting out with the Clippers in the NBA Summer League, he officially signed with the team in July. Mann made his NBA debut in late October, coming off the bench in a 141-122 victory over the Golden State Warriors. Later, after the season came back from COVID-related suspension in the summer of 2020, Mann posted a then-career high of 25 points, 14 rebounds, and nine assists in a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Clippers went on to reach the Western Conference Semifinals, where they fell to the Denver Nuggets in seven games. In the 2020-21 season, the Clippers went even further, reaching the Conference Finals for the first time in franchise history. Mann helped the team get there by posting a new career high of 39 points in a comeback victory over the Utah Jazz in the Semifinals. Ultimately, in the Finals, the Clippers lost to the Phoenix Suns in six games. After missing the playoffs in the 2021-22 season, the Clippers returned in 2023 only to fall in the first round to the Suns.