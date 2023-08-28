Info Category: Richest Athletes › NBA Players Net Worth: $40 Million Date of Birth: Feb 21, 1977 (46 years old) Place of Birth: Takoma Park Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 2 in (1.9 m) Profession: Basketball player Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Steve Francis' Net Worth

What is Steve Francis' Net Worth?

Steve Francis is an American retired professional basketball player who has a net worth of $40 million. Steve Francis accumulated his net worth through his career in professional basketball playing with the Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic, and New York Knicks of the National Basketball Association (NBA).

Career Earnings

Over the course of his NBA career, Steve Francis earned $103 million in salary. His highest-paid season was 2008-2009 when he earned $17 million from the Portland Trail Blazers.

Early Life

Steven D'Shawn Francis was born on February 21, 1977, in Takoma Park, Maryland. He was nicknamed "Wink" as a child. After his mother died of cancer in 1995, he stopped playing basketball for a few years and his grandmother became a parent figure in his life. His father served 20 years in prison for bank robbery. Steve later described his grandfather, a garbage man, as his best friend. Francis shared an apartment with 18 people as a youth and lived on food stamps.

Steve began working for drug dealers at 10 years old and attended six different high schools while playing in a total of two high school basketball games. He dropped out of high school but completed his GED and received an offer to play college basketball for San Jacinto College. Francis attended San Jacinto in 1996-1997 and the Allegany College of Maryland in 1997-1998. Steve became the first player to take two unbeaten teams to the National Junior College Tournament. In a game for Allegany, Francis recorded a quadruple double against Shawn Marion and Vincennes University.

Maryland

In 1998, Steve Francis transferred to the University of Maryland. Francis was selected to the All-ACC first team and All ACC Tournament team. Maryland advanced to the Sweet 16 and Francis was a finalist for both the Wooden and Naismith Player of the Year Awards. After saying he was "99% sure" he would return for his senior season, Francis changed his mind and declared for the NBA Draft.

NBA Career

With the number two overall pick in the first round of the 1999 NBA Draft, Steve Francis was selected by the Vancouver Grizzlies. He publicly voiced his disapproval with the Grizzlies and was traded to the Houston Rockets. In his first NBA season, he was named Co-Rookie of the Year and finished second in the Slam Dunk Contest. He played with the Rockets until 2004 when he was traded to the Orlando Magic. In 2006, Francis was then traded to the New York Knicks. He was a three-time All-Star from 2002 to 2004. Steve returned to Houston in 2007 on a two-year, $6 million contract but struggled with the team and dealt with injuries. He was briefly traded back to the team who'd drafted him, except now the Grizzlies were in Memphis. Francis was waived before ever playing a game for Memphis. He signed with the Beijing Ducks of China in 2010 but only played in four games.

Over his NBA career, Steve Francis scored 10,446 points (18.1 ppg), and recorded 3,215 rebounds (5.6 rpb) and 3,473 assists (6.0 apg).

Personal Life

Francis is an entrepreneur and has tried his hand with a construction company, boxing promotions, a clothing line called We R One, a barbershop, and a record label Mazerati Music. Frances is a sufferer of Ménière's disease, which counts among its symptoms such conditions as vertigo, tinnitus, and "aural fullness."

When Barack Obama was elected president of the US in 2008, Frances was a big supporter, telling the press: "It's important that there is an African-American candidate running. I never thought I'd see the day that would happen. Right now, we're at a pivotal point. It's a great feeling for me."

Real Estate

In April 2019 Steve listed his home of nearly two decades in Houston for sale for $5.6 million. He has not yet found a buyer as of this writing. Steve lowered the asking price of the 11,000 square foot palace several times. As of this writing it's listed for $4.6 million. Here is a video tour:

In January 2020 Steve paid a little under $5 million for a new mansion in Houston.