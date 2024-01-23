Info Category: Richest Athletes › NBA Players Net Worth: $20 Million Birthdate: Apr 5, 1978 (45 years old) Birthplace: Port Arthur Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 7 in (2.03 m) Profession: Basketball player Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Stephen Jackson's Net Worth

What is Stephen Jackson's Net Worth and Salary?

Stephen Jackson is a former professional basketball player who has a net worth of $20 million. During his career Stephen Jackson played for several different NBA teams from 2000 to 2014. With the San Antonio Spurs in 2003, he won an NBA championship. Jackson gained notoriety in late 2004 when he was involved in the infamous "Malice at the Palace" brawl during a game in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Career Earnings

During his NBA career, Stephen Jackson earned $68.6 million in salary.

Early Life and Education

Stephen Jackson was born on April 5, 1978 in Houston, Texas and grew up in Port Arthur. He was raised by his single mother Judyette. As a teenager, Jackson washed dishes and bussed tables at his grandfather's soul food restaurant. Around this time, his half-brother Donald Buckner was killed in a violent attack.

Jackson attended Lincoln High School, where he led the school basketball team to a state championship in his junior year. He transferred to Oak Hill Academy in Virginia for his senior year, and was named a McDonald's All-American. Due to his low SAT and ACT scores, Jackson ended up going to Butler County Community College in Kansas for one semester.

Start of Professional Basketball Career

Before the 1997 NBA draft, Jackson played in several pickup games with the NBA's Phoenix Suns. Because of his strong play, he was ultimately drafted by the team. However, Jackson was waived by the Suns in October of 1997. He went on to play for the CBA's La Crosse Bobcats, appearing in six games over two on-and-off seasons. Meanwhile, he played four games in 1998 with the NBL's Sydney Kings. Jackson continued his early basketball career playing professionally in Venezuela and the Dominican Republic with Marinos de Oriente, San Carlos, and Pueblo Nuevo.

New Jersey Nets

Jackson made his official NBA debut in the 2000-01 season, with the New Jersey Nets. He appeared in 77 games for the team that season, averaging 8.2 points per game.

San Antonio Spurs, 2001-2003

Jackson signed with the San Antonio Spurs for the 2001-02 season, but had a disappointing first year with the team due to injuries. He performed much better in his second season with the Spurs, averaging 11.8 points and 3.6 rebounds per game in 80 games. Jackson was especially integral in the team's run in the 2003 playoffs, averaging 12.8 points per game as the Spurs went on to win their second-ever NBA championship.

Atlanta Hawks

Having become a free agent following the 2002-03 season, Jackson signed a two-year contract with the Atlanta Hawks. He went on to have his best career season yet, averaging 18.1 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. In a March game against the Washington Wizards, Jackson scored a career-best 42 points.

Indiana Pacers

After the 2003-04 season, Jackson was traded to the Indiana Pacers. He had a statistically strong first season with the team, averaging 18.7 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. However, Jackson was also involved in the infamous "Malice at the Palace" brawl in Auburn Hills, Michigan, and was suspended for 30 games without pay. Additionally, he was put on probation for a year, fined $250, and ordered to undergo anger management classes and perform community service. For failing to complete the terms of his sentence, his probation was extended for another year. Back on the court for the 2005 playoffs, Jackson led the Pacers with an average of 16.1 points per game as the team was eliminated in the second round. In the 2005-06 season, he averaged 16.4 points per game in 81 games for the Pacers.

Golden State Warriors

In early 2007, Jackson was traded to the Golden State Warriors. He went on to help the team reach the playoffs, where they were defeated by the Utah Jazz in the Conference Semifinals. In the 2007-08 season, Jackson averaged 20.1 points per game as the Warriors failed to make it to the postseason. The following season, he notched his first career triple-double and recorded career-high averages of 5.1 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game. However, Jackson's season ended early due to a foot injury and surgery.

Charlotte Bobcats

Jackson was traded to the Charlotte Bobcats in late 2009. Early the next year, he set a Bobcats franchise record with 43 points in a game against the Houston Rockets. Along with forward Gerald Wallace, Jackson helped lead the team to its first playoff appearance. He recorded another milestone in the 2010-11 season when he achieved the first triple-double in Bobcats history.

Milwaukee Bucks

In mid-2011, Jackson was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks. His tenure with the team was short, marked by injuries and multiple publicized clashes with coach Scott Skiles. Consequently, he was traded back to the Warriors in March of 2012.

San Antonio Spurs, 2012-2013

Without playing a game for the Warriors, Jackson was traded back to the Spurs in 2012. The team had a terrific 2012-13 season, reaching the Conference playoffs as the highest seed. Ultimately, the Spurs fell to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Conference Finals. Jackson was waived by the team in the spring of 2013.

Los Angeles Clippers

In late 2013, Jackson signed with the Los Angeles Clippers. However, he performed very poorly on the team, and was waived in early 2014 after averaging a career-low 1.7 points per game in nine games. Jackson would later retire from the NBA in the summer of 2015.

Big3

In 2017, Jackson joined the Big3 basketball league and began playing alongside Chauncey Billups with the Killer 3s. Later, in 2021, he became the head coach of the team Trilogy, which he subsequently led to consecutive Big3 championships in 2021 and 2022.

Legal Issues

Jackson has gotten into some legal troubles over the years. Beyond his notorious involvement in the "Malice at the Palace" brawl in 2004, which led to a probation sentence, fine, and mandatory community service, Jackson was involved in an altercation at a strip club in Indianapolis in 2006 during which he fired several gunshots. For the incident, he was charged on a felony count of criminal recklessness and on misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct. Jackson ultimately received one year of probation, and was ordered to pay a $5,000 fine and perform community service.

Activism and Charity

While on suspension during the start of the 2007-08 NBA season, Jackson performed community service as part of his sentence, organizing a number of events for children. Toward the end of the NBA season, he participated in a Silence the Violence rally, raised funds for the Show Me campaign, and established his own foundation. That summer, Jackson established the Stephen Jackson Academy of Art, Science, and Technology in Port Arthur, Texas. Later, he became a prominent activist in the Black Lives Matter movement, speaking at a protest rally in Minnesota for his late, slain friend George Floyd.

Personal Life

Jackson was previously engaged to Imani Showalter, with whom he had two children. He has multiple other children from other relationships.

In early 2021, Jackson converted to Islam.