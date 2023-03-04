Spud Webb net worth

What is Spud Webb's Net Worth?

Spud Webb is a former professional basketball player who has a net worth of $8 million. Spud Webb played in the NBA for the Atlanta Hawks, Sacramento Kings, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Orlando Magic. He also played for the NBA G League's Idaho Stampede and for Italy's LBA club Mash J. Verona. Famously, Webb won the 1986 Slam Dunk Contest despite being one of the shortest players in the history of the NBA.

Spudd Webb Height

Standing at just 5 feet 7 inches tall, Spud Webb was one of the shortest players in NBA history. Despite his small stature, he was able to leave a mark in the NBA and even win the Slam Dunk Contest in 1986. Webb's height was a significant challenge in his career, but his athleticism and incredible vertical leap helped him to overcome it.

The average height for NBA players is around 6 feet 7 inches, so Webb was significantly shorter than most of his peers. However, he was not the shortest player in the league's history, as Earl Boykins and Muggsy Bogues were both shorter than him. Earl Boykins is listed as 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) tall, making him one of the shortest players to ever play in the NBA. Muggsy Bogues is listed as 5 feet 3 inches (160 cm) tall, making him the shortest player in NBA history. Nonetheless, Webb's height made his accomplishments in the NBA even more impressive, and he remains a beloved figure among fans of the sport.

Career Earnings and Contracts

During his career, Spud Webb earned a total of $12.5 million from NBA salaries. Webb's highest-earning season was in 1991-92 when he made $2 million while playing for the Atlanta Hawks. His lowest-earning season was his rookie year with the Pistons when he made just $75,000.

Early Life and Middle/High School

Spud Webb, whose real name is Anthony Webb, was born on July 13, 1963 in Dallas, Texas. He grew up poor in a small two-bedroom home. Webb found his inspiration in basketball, using his speed and agility to overcome his diminutive stature and outplay bigger kids. In middle school, he landed a spot on the basketball team when two other players failed to complete their physical exam requirements. Webb was an instant success, scoring 22 points in his first game and demonstrating his dunking skills in the process. He went on to attend Wilmer-Hutchins High School; there, he continued to make waves, first on the junior varsity team and then on the varsity team. As a senior, Webb averaged 26 points per game.

Collegiate Career

Webb received his first offer to play on a college basketball team from Midland College. A great success there, he led the team to the 1982 junior college national title, defeating the previously unbeaten Miami-Dade North in double overtime. Webb led all scorers in the championship game with 36 points.

Although Webb had planned to transfer to the University of North Texas to play for coach Bill Blakeley, his plan was derailed when Blakeley was fired in 1983. In light of this, Blakeley got Webb in touch with North Carolina State University assistant coach Tom Abatemarco, who then had him meet head coach Jim Valvano. Webb was subsequently offered a scholarship to NC State, where he played for two seasons.

Atlanta Hawks

Despite predictions from scouts that Webb would have to go abroad to play due to his height deficit, Webb was chosen in the 1985 NBA draft by the Detroit Pistons. The team ultimately released him due to having too many guards. Webb went on to arrange a tryout with the Atlanta Hawks, beating out several guards to make the team's opening roster. He played for the Hawks for six seasons through 1991, and later returned for the first half of the 1995-96 season.

Sacramento Kings

Between his two stints with the Hawks, Webb played for the Sacramento Kings. In his first season on the team, he recorded career highs of 16 points and 7.1 assists per game. Webb set a new career high of 34 points in a game against the Golden State Warriors in 1993. He ended his four-season tenure as a King on a high note, leading the league in free throws by shooting 93.4%.

Minnesota Timberwolves

After playing the first half of the 1995-96 season with the Hawks, Webb was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves with Andrew Lang. He remained on the team only through the end of the season.

Orlando Magic and Retirement

Webb played his final NBA games with the Orlando Magic in the 1997-98 season. He played four games with the team and then retired. Over the course of his 12-year NBA career, Webb played a total of 814 games, scoring 8,072 points while recording 4,342 assists.

Other Teams

Briefly, Webb played for the NBA G League's Idaho Stampede. He also spent a season in Italy's LBA league, playing for the club Mash J. Verona. Later, after he retired from playing, Webb became the president of basketball operations for the NBA G League's Texas Legends.

Slam Dunk Champion

In 1986, Webb gained widespread recognition for winning the NBA Slam Dunk Contest, seemingly against all odds. Even his participation stunned audiences, as he was known for being one of the shortest players in NBA history. During the competition, Webb made several incredible dunks, including an elevator two-handed double pump dunk; a 360-degree helicopter one-handed dunk; and a reverse two-handed strawberry jam from a lob bounce off the floor. He ultimately beat defending dunk champion Dominique Wilkins by claiming two perfect 50-point scores in the last round. Twenty years later, Webb trained New York Knicks point guard Nate Robinson for the event. Robinson, who also stands under six feet, won the contest.