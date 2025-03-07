What is Shawn Marion's Net Worth?

Shawn Marion is a former professional basketball player who has a net worth of $50 million. Shawn Marion played 16 seasons in the NBA from 1999 to 2015. He had his best career seasons with the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks, helping the latter team win its maiden NBA championship in 2011. Marion also played for the US men's national basketball team, winning a bronze medal at the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens.

Early Life and High School

Shawn Marion was born on May 7, 1978 in Waukegan, Illinois. He eventually moved to Tennessee, where he attended Clarksville High School. Marion was a star basketball player there, and in his senior year led the school to the Final 8 of the Tennessee Class AAA State Tournament, earning him MVP honors.

Collegiate Career

For college, Marion first attended the Indiana junior college Vincennes University. In his two years on the basketball team there, he averaged 23.4 points per game and scored a total of 1,685 points, the second most in school history. Marion finished his collegiate career at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, playing one season with the Runnin' Rebels before forgoing his senior year for the NBA draft.

Phoenix Suns

In the 1999 NBA draft, Marion was chosen with the ninth overall pick by the Phoenix Suns. He had a solid rookie season despite missing 31 games due to injury, and was selected to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team. In the 2000-01 season, Marion averaged 17.3 points and 10.7 rebounds per game. The next season, he posted averages of 19.1 points and 9.9 rebounds. Marion upped his points average to 21.2 points in the 2002-03 season. In the 2003-04 season, he led the NBA in total steals with 167. Marion continued to be a top performer during his final four seasons with the Suns. One of his best seasons was 2005-06, when he posted career-high averages of 21.8 points and 11.8 rebounds per game. For the second consecutive season, the Suns finished first in their division, and reached the Western Conference Finals. In the 2006-07 season, Marion led the NBA in total steals for the second time in his career, with 156, as the Suns again won their division. Later in 2007, Marion declared his intent to leave Phoenix.

Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors

Marion was acquired by the Miami Heat in early 2008. His time with the team was mostly disappointing, marked by averages of just 14.3 points and 12.0 points per game in his two seasons, respectively. In early 2009, Marion was traded to the Toronto Raptors, with which he continued to perform below expectations for the remainder of that season.

Dallas Mavericks

In the summer of 2009, Marion was acquired by the Dallas Mavericks. Following a so-so first season with the team, he helped the Mavericks pull off a successful playoff campaign in the 2010-11 season, culminating with a trip to the NBA Finals. In the series against the Miami Heat, Marion averaged 13.7 points and 6.3 rebounds per game to help the Mavericks win their maiden NBA championship. The team returned to the playoffs in 2011-12, but only reached the first round. Marion played two more seasons with the Mavericks, and in his final season reached 17,000 career points.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Marion signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers in September of 2014. Due to a hip injury, he missed much of the regular season, playing in just 57 games and averaging 4.8 points per game. Although Marion played in six games in the Cavaliers' playoff run, he did not play in the team's losing bid in the NBA Finals. In June of 2015, he announced his retirement from the NBA.

National Team Career

During his time in the NBA, Marion also played for the US men's national basketball team. In 2001, he helped the team win gold at the Goodwill Games in Brisbane, and in 2004 he and the team won bronze at the Summer Olympics in Athens.

Other Media Appearances

In 2018, Marion competed in the 30th season of the reality television competition show "The Amazing Race." He and his teammate, fellow former NBA player Cedric Ceballos, were the third pair to be eliminated.

Personal Life

Marion has a son named Shawn Jr. with his ex-girlfriend.