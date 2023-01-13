Seth Curry Net Worth:

What is Seth Curry's Net Worth and Salary?

Seth Curry is an American professional basketball player who has a net worth of $16 million. Seth Curry has played for numerous other teams since beginning his professional career in 2013, including the Brooklyn Nets, Sacramento Kings, Dallas Mavericks, and Philadelphia 76ers. Curry is the son of former NBA player Dell Curry and the younger brother of Golden State Warriors GOAT Stephen Curry.

Salary

Seth Curry's 2018-2019 salary with the Portland Trail Blazers was a shade under $3 million. For the 2021-2022 season he earned $8.2 million from the Brooklyn Nets. Between his league debut in 2014 and the 2023 season, Seth earned around $33 million in total salary. By comparison, during those same years his brother Steph Curry earned $250 million.

Early Life and High School

Seth Curry was born on August 23, 1990 in Charlotte, North Carolina to Dell, a player in the NBA for the Charlotte Hornets, and Sonya, a former Virginia Tech volleyball player. His older brother is Stephen, who also went on to play in the NBA; he also has a younger sister named Sydel who plays volleyball. Curry was educated at Charlotte Christian School, where he played for the Knights varsity basketball team for three years. As a senior, he averaged 22.3 points per game, and finished the season with all-conference and all-state honors.

Collegiate Career

For college, Curry chose to play basketball at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia. In his first and only year there, he led all freshmen nationally in average points per game, with 20.2. Curry subsequently transferred to Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, where he spent the remainder of his college years. With the Blue Devils basketball team, he concluded his senior year being named to the All-ACC first team.

NBA Career, 2013-2016

In the 2013 NBA draft, Curry went undrafted. He went on to sign a non-guaranteed contract with the Golden State Warriors, which ended up waiving him a couple months later. In November of 2013, Curry joined the Santa Cruz Warriors of the NBA D-League. His debut saw him recording 36 points. Shortly after this, on Christmas Eve, Curry signed with the Memphis Grizzlies. He didn't last long there, however, as he was waived by the team the same day he made his debut in early 2014. Curry then returned to Santa Cruz before signing a 10-day contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers. After his ten days were up, he went back to Santa Cruz, where he played in the back court with Mychel Thompson.

After playing with the Orlando Magic in the Orlando Summer League in 2014, Curry signed with the Magic. He went on to play for the affiliated D-League team the Erie BayHawks. In 2015, Curry signed a 10-day contract with the Phoenix Suns and made his debut in a 106-97 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. He subsequently returned to Erie, where he played the remainder of the season. Overall, in his 43 games with the team, Curry averaged 23.8 points per game. He went on to sign with the Sacramento Kings for the 2015-16 season. Curry performed well in his time with the team, scoring a career-high 21 points and notching his first career double-double.

NBA Career, 2016-2022

In the summer of 2016, Curry signed with the Dallas Mavericks. He recorded a new career high of 23 points in a win over the Los Angeles Lakers in November, a total he repeated later in the month. Curry topped that number in January of 2017 with 24 points in a win over the San Antonio Spurs, and then topped that total in February with 31 points in a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. In late 2017, Curry was ruled out from the Mavericks after suffering an injury to his left tibia. He returned to playing in the 2018-19 season with the Portland Trail Blazers, making it to the NBA playoffs for the first time in his career. Reaching the Western Conference Finals, Portland ultimately fell to the Golden State Warriors, led by Curry's brother Steph.

Curry returned to Dallas for the 2019-20 season. In February of 2020, he posted a new career high of 37 points in a loss to the Miami Heat. For the next season, Curry was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers. With the team, he made it to his second NBA playoffs, where the 76s were ultimately eliminated by the Atlanta Hawks. In early 2022, Curry was traded to the Brooklyn Nets. He made his debut in February in a 109-85 victory over his former team the Sacramento Kings, in the process helping the Nets end an 11-game losing streak.

International Career

Before joining the NBA, Curry played with the United States national basketball team in the 2009 FIBA Under-19 World Championship in New Zealand. The US won the tournament by defeating Greece in the final.

Personal Life

In 2019, Curry wed former professional volleyball player Callie Rivers, the daughter of his former head coach Doc Rivers and sister of his former teammate at Duke Austin Rivers. Together, Curry and Rivers have a daughter and a son.