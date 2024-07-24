What is Scottie Barnes's Net Worth?

Scottie Barnes is a professional basketball player who has a net worth of $40 million. Scottie Barnes plays for the NBA's Toronto Raptors. He was named the NBA Rookie of the Year in 2022, and earned his first All-Star selection in 2024. Barnes has also played as a representative of the United States at various international tournaments, winning gold medals with the national under-17 and under-19 teams at the FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Early Life and High School

Scott Barnes Jr. was born on August 1, 2001 in West Palm Beach, Florida. He is of Jamaican descent through his father. As a teenager, Barnes first went to Cardinal Newman High School, where he played basketball as a freshman. He helped lead the school to a 19-8 record and a place in the 5A regional semifinals. Barnes subsequently transferred to NSU University School as a sophomore. He continued his basketball success there, helping the school to a 36-2 record and its first-ever 5A state title. Barnes helped lead University School to a second consecutive 5A state title in his junior year. For his senior year, he transferred to Montverde Academy, where he helped lead the basketball team to an undefeated season.

Collegiate Career

A consensus five-star recruit coming out of high school, Barnes committed to play college basketball at Florida State University. In his sole season with the Florida State Seminoles in 2020-21, he averaged 10.3 points, 4.1 assists, and four rebounds per game, and earned ACC Men's Basketball Rookie of the Year honors. The second seed in the ACC, Florida State made it to the 2021 ACC tournament championship, but lost to Georgia Tech.

Toronto Raptors

In the 2021 NBA draft, Barnes was chosen with the fourth overall pick by the Toronto Raptors. He went on to have a terrific rookie year, earning Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month honors for February and finishing the season with averages of 15.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game in 74 games, all of which he started. For his season, Barnes was named the NBA Rookie of the Year, making him the first Raptor to win that award since Vince Carter in 1999. The Raptors made it to the 2022 NBA playoffs, where they fell in the first round to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Barnes had another strong season in 2022-23, posting his first career triple-double in November. In March, he put up a career-high 32 points in a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. Barnes finished the season with averages of 15.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game in a career-high 77 games. He went on to have his best statistical season yet in 2023-24, putting up career-high averages of 19.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.3 steals per game in 60 games. Barnes also recorded a career high in free-throw percentage, at .781. Moreover, he earned his first NBA All-Star selection. In June of 2024, it was announced that Barnes would sign a five-year maximum contract extension with the Raptors.

2024 Contract Extension

In June 2024, Scottie signed a 5-year, $225 million contract extension with the Raptors. The deal will pay an average of $45 million per year.

National Team Career

Beyond the NBA, Barnes has played at the junior level with the United States men's national basketball team. With the national under-16 team, he won the gold medal at the 2017 FIBA Under-16 Americas Championship in Argentina. The following year, Barnes helped lead the US under-17 team to gold at the 2018 FIBA Under-17 Basketball World Cup, also in Argentina. He won his third gold with the US at the 2019 FIBA Under-19 Basketball World Cup in Greece.