Scott Burrell net worth: Scott Burrell is an American college basketball coach and former professional basketball player who has a net worth of $4 million. He is best known for winning a championship with the Chicago Bulls in 1998. During his seven year NBA career, Scott earned $7.2 million, roughly $10 million in today's dollars.

Scott Burrell was born in New Haven, Connecticut in January 1971. He was a 6'7″ shooting guard and small forward who played at Hamden High School. Burrell played his college basketball for UConn. He was drafted #20 overall by the Charlotte Hornets in the 1993 NBA Draft. Scott Burrell played for the Hornets from 1993 to 1997 and for the Golden State Warriors in 1997. He played for the Chicago Bulls from 1997 to 1998 and for the New Jersey Nets from 1999 to 2000. He played for the Hornets again from 2000 to 2001. He then played for the NBA G League as well as in China, the Philippines, Spain, and Japan. Burrell served as the assistant coach at Quinnipiac from 2007 to 2015. In 2015 he became the head coach of Southern Connecticut State.