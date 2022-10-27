Roy Hibbert Net Worth:

What is Roy Hibbert's Net Worth and Salary?

Roy Hibbert is an American retired professional basketball player who has a net worth of $35 million. Roy Hibbert was a two-time NBA All-Star best known for his defensive play with the Indiana Pacers.

Early Life

Roy Denzil Hibbert was born on December 11, 1986, in Queens, New York, to Roy Sr. and Patty Hibbert. The family moved to Maryland when Roy was two years old. That same year, his parents introduced him to the game of basketball. This was a smart move because Roy would eventually grow to be 7 feet 2 inches tall!

Hibbert went on to play basketball for Georgetown University in 2004 and was very successful. He was named to the All-Big East Second Team in 2006 and the All-Big East First Team in 2007 and 2008. Roy Hibbert's performance in helping lead the Hoyas to the 2007 Final Four saw his lottery pick status skyrocket, yet he was determined to return to school for his senior year to continue the tradition of graduating Hoya centers following those such as Alonzo Mourning, Patrick Ewing, and Dikembe Mutombo. The Georgetown Hoyas suffered an upset loss to Davidson and Steph Curry in the second round of the 2008 NCAA Tournament, and Hibbert turned his focus to the NBA.

NBA Career

With the 17th overall pick in the first round of the 2008 NBA Draft, the Toronto Raptors drafted Roy Hibbert. But he was traded to the Indiana Pacers right away and signed his first pro contract with them. Hibbert played his best ball with the Indiana Pacers being selected as an NBA All-Star in 2012 and then again in 2014. Also in 2014, Roy Hibbert made the NBA All-Defensive Second Team. In 2015, Hibbert was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers where he would play for a season before signing with the Charlotte Hornets in 2016. Roy Hibbert was traded to the Denver Nuggets in 2017 in what would be his final season in the NBA. On July 17, 2018, Hibbert announced his retirement.

Roy Hibbert ended his NBA career having scored 6,611 points (10.0 ppg), snagging 4,173 rebounds (6.3 rpg), and blocking 1,146 shots (1.7 bpg).

Contracts & Earnings

Roy Hibbert signed his two-year, $3 million rookie contract with the Indiana Pacers. After outperforming it, he was set up for a huge payday when he agreed on a four-year, $58.37 million deal with the team making him the 26th highest paid player in the NBA for the 2013 season with a salary of $13.67 million. Indiana exercised a $15.5 million option for the 2015-16 season, and Hibbert signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the Hornets in 2016.

Overall, Roy Hibbert earned over $70.5 million in salary alone during his NBA career.

Personal Life

Roy Hibbert represented the Jamaica national team in international competition as he was eligible due to his dual United States and Jamaican citizenship.

On August 9, 2019, Roy Hibbert was hired by the Philadelphia 76ers as a player development associate.

Hibbert appeared on three episodes of the sitcom "Parks and Recreation" as a guest star playing himself. He also appeared on an episode of "The Eric Andre Show."