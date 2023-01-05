Robert Parish Net Worth:

What is Robert Parish's Net Worth?

Robert Parish is a retired American professional basketball player who has a net worth of $12 million. Robert Parish earned his net worth playing in the NBA for the Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, Charlotte Hornets, and Chicago Bulls.

Early Life

Robert Lee Parish was born on August 30, 1953, in Shreveport, Louisiana, the oldest of four children. He was always tall for his age, but he didn't take interest in basketball until later on in life. Robert always focused on football, baseball, and track, but it was the junior high basketball coach who encouraged him to join the team. Robert Parish attended Woodlawn High School where he continued to play basketball, and he was named an All-American, All-State, All-District, and All-City selection in 1972. He helped lead the team to the 1972 Louisiana High School Athletic Association Class AAAA state championship.

Robert Parish went on to have a stellar college basketball career that was not acknowledged due to his alma mater, Centenary College, being issued a severe penalty just prior to his freshman year at the school. After a lengthy legal battle, the penalty – which had to do with a change in the standardized testing scoring determining student eligibility – was reduced. However, part of the reduction included wiping the statistics and scores of the five students the new rules affected from the books. Though Robert Parish played excellent basketball during his four years at the school, his records are still considered unofficial, and are not recognized by the NCAA.

NBA Career

Robert Parish was selected in the first round of the 1976 NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors. In 307 games over four seasons with the Warriors, Parish averaged 13.8 points per game, 9,5 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks, but the team went on a decline starting around his arrival.

In 1980, Parish was traded to the Boston Celtics. He joined Larry Bird to form one of the greatest frontcourts in NBA history, helping to lead the team to five NBA Finals and winning three championships over seven seasons during the 1980s. Robert Parish played with the Boston Celtics for a total of 14 years and left the team as a free agent after the 1993-1994 season.

Parish signed on with the Charlotte Hornets where he played for two years before joining the Chicago Bulls for one in which they won the NBA championship during the 1996-1997 season. He became the oldest player to win a championship at the age of 43. After the season, Parish retired with the most games played of any player in NBA history with 1,611.

Over his NBA career, Robert Parish was a four-time champion and nine-time All-Star who averaged 14.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game. He was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2003.

Contracts & Career Earnings

In 1990, Robert Parish signed a two-year, $5.5 million deal with the Boston Celtics. In 1992, he signed an extension with the team for two more years worth $7.5 million.

In total, Robert Parish earned more than $27 million in salary over his NBA career.

Personal Life

Robert Parish took over as head coach of the Maryland Mustangs in 2001, an expansion team of the United States Basketball League. He led them to a USBL Northern Division best 19-11 record and appearance in the quarterfinals. Parish was named the USBL Coach of the Year.

Over his playing career, Parish incorporated martial arts, yoga, and vegetarianism to help with his training and conditioning.

Real Estate

In 2017 Robert paid $925,000 for a mansion on 2.2 acres in Tallahassee, Florida. Today this home is worth around $2 million.