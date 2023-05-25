Info Category: Richest Athletes › NBA Players Net Worth: $20 Million Date of Birth: Aug 25, 1970 (52 years old) Place of Birth: Harford County Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 9 in (2.08 m) Profession: Basketball player Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Robert Horry's Net Worth

What is Robert Horry's net worth?

Robert Horry is a retired American professional basketball player who has a net worth of $20 million. Robert Horry was the Naismith Alabama High School Player of the Year before he went on to play for the University of Alabama on a basketball scholarship. He received multiple sports honors while at Alabama, and set a school record for career blocked shots. The Houston Rockets drafted him in 1992 and he won his first two NBA Championships with the team in 1994 and 1995. He played for the Phoenix Suns from 1996-1997, but issues with the Suns' coach led to his being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. He played for the Lakers until 2003, winning three Championships while with the team. In 2003, he joined the San Antonio Spurs, and won two more NBA Championships with the Spurs, before retiring in 2008.

Early Life

Robert Horry was born on August 25, 1970 in Harford County, Maryland. His parents, Staff Sergeant Robert Horry Sr. and Leila Horry, divorced shortly after Horry was born. He moved with his mother to Andalusia, Alabama. He began seeing his father again regularly once his father was stationed at Fort Benning, Georgia. Horry attended Andalusia High School, where he played basketball. While there, he won the Naismith Alabama High School Player of the Year Award. He then attended the University of Alabama, playing for Coach Wimp Sanderson.

Career

During his college basketball career, Horry played from 1988 to 1992 and started 108 of the 133 games he played. He helped Alabama win three SEC tournament titles and set a school record for career blocked shots. He was selected to the All-Southeastern Conference, the SEC All-Defensive and the SEC All-Academic Teams. He did not graduate from the University of Alabama before being drafted to the NBA, though he returned to school later and graduated in the spring of 2021.

During the 1992 NBA draft, Horry was selected 11th overall during the first round by the Houston Rockets as a small forward. He spent the next four season with the Rockets and helped them win the NBA Championships in 1994 and 1995. While in the Finals, he set an individual NBA Finals record with seven steals in a game. While Horry went on to help other teams win the NBA Championship, he has stated that he is most proud of his 1995 win with the Rockets, as the Rockets had been the sixth seed in the Western Conference before going on to secure the title.

In August of 1996, Horry was traded to the Phoenix Suns along with three other players. He had begun receiving criticism in Houston for not taking enough shots, prompting the Rockets to trade him. However, soon after arriving in Phoenix, Horry had an on-court altercation with coach Danny Ainge in which he threw a towel at Ainge. This resulted in Horry's suspension and trade to the Los Angeles Lakers in January of 1997.

During the 1999-2000 season, Horry did not start but often played more minutes off the bench than many of the starters. He was instrumental in helping the Lakers win the 2000 NBA Championship. The Lakers won the championship again the following year, in 2001, again with great help from Horry. He had made three of the Lakers' 10 total three pointers during Game 4 of the series, leading them to Game 5 where they clinched the title. By this time, he had developed a reputation for being a clutch player, often stepping in to make critical shots in high-pressure scenarios.

He further solidified this reputation the following year during Game 4 of the 2002 Western Conference Finals. The Lakers had been trailing by 24 points against the Sacramento Kings before cutting the lead to 99-97 with under 12 seconds left. After other teammates had missed critical layups, Horry hit a three-point shot as time expired to win the game for the Lakers. The Lakers went on to win the series and then swept the New Jersey Nets in the NBA Finals to complete a three-peat.

His next season with the Lakers was not as successful and he became a free agent following the 2002-2003 season. He signed with the San Antonio Spurs. Coach Gregg Popovich cut his minutes in play, which resulted in him playing him much better than in his final season with the Lakers. In the 2003-2004 season, the Spurs won 57 games and reached the 2004 playoffs where they swept the Memphis Grizzlies before losing in the finals to the Lakers. The next season, the Spurs were more successful, again making to the NBA Finals against the Detroit Pistons. Horry again proved to be a clutch player, hitting the game winning shot in Game 5. This resulted in Horry's sixth championship ring in 2005.

During the 2006-2007 season, Horry again helped the Spurs advance to the NBA finals. They swept the Cleveland Cavaliers in the finals, resulting in Horry's seventh individual ring. After playing the 2007-2008 season, Horry became a free agent. However, he was not signed and subsequently retired. Horry is one of only nine players to have won seven or more NBA championships.

After retiring from professional play, Horry went on to work as a commentator on Spectrum SportsNet for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Career Earnings

Over the course of his NBA career, Robert Horry earned $53 million in NBA salary.

Personal Life

Horry married his longtime girlfriend, Candice Madrid, in September of 2019. Horry's first child, a daughter named Ashlyn, died in 2011 at the age of 17 due to a rare genetic disorder called 1p36 deletion syndrome. He also has two sons, Camron and Christian, and a daughter, Jade.