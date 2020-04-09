RJ Barrett net worth: RJ Barrett is a Canadian professional basketball player who has a net worth of $5 million. He is best known for his success in high school and at Duke.

RJ Barrett was born in Toronto, Ontario, Canada in June 2000. He is a 6'6″ shooting guard and small forward who played at St. Marcellinus and Montverde Academy. Barrett was the Jordan Brand Class International MVP in 2016. In 2017 he was the FIBA Under-19 World Cup MVP, winning a gold for Canada. In 2018 he was named MaxPreps National Player of the Year, Morgan Wootten National Player of the Year, Naismith Prep Player of the Year, Mr. Basketball USA, Gatorade National Player of the Year. He was also a McDonald's All-American and played in the Jordan Brand Classic and Nike Hoop Summit. RJ Barrett played his college basketball at Duke where he was a consensus first-team All-American, first-team All-ACC, ACC All-Freshman team, and won the Jerry West Award in 2019. He was drafted #3 overall by the New York Knicks in the 2019 NBA Draft.