What is Rebecca Lobo's Net Worth?

Rebecca Lobo is an American television basketball analyst and former professional WNBA player who has a net worth of $1.5 million. Rebecca Lobo played in the WNBA for four different teams between 1997 and 2003, starting with the New York Liberty and ending with the Connecticut Sun. In college, she played for the UConn Huskies and won the 1995 national championship after an undefeated season.

Early Life and High School

Rebecca Lobo was born on October 6, 1973 in Hartford, Connecticut to teachers RuthAnn and Dennis. She has German and Irish ancestry on her mother's side and Cuban ancestry on her father's side. Lobo has a brother named Jason and a sister named Rachel, both of whom also played basketball. Raised in Southwick, Massachusetts, Lobo attended Southwick Regional School, where she set a school basketball team record with 2,740 total points.

Collegiate Career

Recruited by over 100 colleges, Lobo elected to attend the University of Connecticut. She was an instant star player on the Huskies women's basketball team, winning Big East Freshman of the Year honors in 1992. In 1994, Lobo was named Big East Player of the Year and Most Outstanding Player of the Big East Tournament. She concluded her career at UConn in extraordinary fashion in 1995, helping the Huskies achieve an undefeated season en route to their first-ever national championship title. Lobo won a surfeit of honors for her senior season. In addition to being named the Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA tournament, AP Player of the Year, Naismith College Player of the Year, WBCA Player of the Year, and USBWA National Player of the Year, she won the Honda Sports Award, the Honda-Broderick Cup, and the Wade Trophy.

United States National Team

Lobo first played for the United States women's basketball team in 1992 at the FIBA Under-18 Women's Americas Championship in Mexico. There, the team won a silver medal. Lobo then played for the Under-19 team in 1993. In 1996, she was a member of the US team that won gold at the Summer Olympics in Atlanta.

WNBA Career

In 1997, Lobo joined the WNBA for its inaugural season. Assigned to the New York Liberty, she made her debut in a victory over the Los Angeles Sparks in June. Lobo finished the regular season with career-high averages of 12.4 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. The Liberty went on to reach the first-ever WNBA Finals, where they lost to the Houston Comets. In the 1998 season, Lobo averaged 11.7 points and 6.9 rebounds in a career-high 30 games and 30 starts. She had a major setback in 1999 after suffering a knee injury in the first game of the season, ruling her out for the rest of the season. Lobo re-injured her knee at the end of the year and ended up missing the entirety of the 2000 season. She returned in 2001 but only played a total of 85 minutes across 16 games.

After playing with the NWBL's Springfield Spirit in the 2002 WNBA offseason, Lobo was traded to the WNBA's Houston Comets in the spring of 2002. In her sole season with the Comets, she averaged 1.6 points and 1.1 rebounds in 21 games. During the 2003 WNBA offseason, Lobo again played with the Springfield Spirit. She was subsequently traded by the Comets to the Connecticut Sun, with which she averaged 2.4 points and 2.1 rebounds in 25 games in 2003. Lobo helped the Sun reach the playoffs, where they made it to the Eastern Conference Finals against the Detroit Shock. The Sun ultimately lost 73-79. After that, Lobo announced her retirement from the WNBA.

Health Advocacy and Charity

In 1996, Lobo and her mother co-authored the book "The Home Team" about her mother's battle with breast cancer. The pair also created a scholarship for Hispanic students at the UConn School of Allied Health. Additionally, Lobo served as the 1996 spokesperson for the Lee National Denim Day fundraiser, which raises money for breast cancer research and wellness programs. In 2000, Lobo became a national spokesperson for Body1.com, a network of websites offering interactive information about medical technologies. Because of her recurring knee issues, she has been active in raising awareness of knee injuries in women.

Broadcasting Career

Lobo serves as a basketball reporter and analyst for ESPN, focusing on both WNBA games and women's college basketball. She also co-hosts the weekly podcast "Ball & Chain" with her husband.

Personal Life

In 2003, Lobo married sportswriter and novelist Steve Rushin at the Basketball Hall of Fame. Together, they have three daughters and a son.