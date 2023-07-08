Info Category: Richest Athletes › NBA Players Net Worth: $60 Million Salary: $22.1 Million Date of Birth: Aug 8, 1979 (43 years old) Place of Birth: Pineville Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 9 in (2.08 m) Profession: Basketball player Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Rashard Lewis' Net Worth

Rashard Lewis is a former professional basketball player who has a net worth of $60 million. Rashard Lewis began his NBA career with the Seattle SuperSonics in 1998. After leaving that team in 2007, he played with the Orlando Magic, Washington Wizards, and Miami Heat before retiring in 2014. As a member of the Heat, Lewis won an NBA championship title in 2013.

Career Earnings

Over the course of his NBA career, Rashard Lewis earned $155 million in NBA salary alone. His highest-paying season was 2011-2012, when he earned $21 million from the Washington Wizards.

Early Life and High School

Rashard Lewis was born on August 8, 1979 in Pineville, Louisiana. As a teenager, he went to Alief Elsik High School in Houston, Texas.

Seattle SuperSonics

Although he had been recruited by the University of Houston, Florida State University, and the University of Kansas, Lewis decided to forgo college for the NBA draft in 1998. He was ultimately selected by the Seattle SuperSonics with the 32nd overall pick. Along with his teammate Ray Allen, Lewis was integral in making the SuperSonics a strong team in the early 2000s. On Halloween in 2003, he scored a career high of 50 points in a win over the Los Angeles Clippers in a two-game series in Japan. In the 2004-05 season, Lewis was named an All-Star. He played with the SuperSonics until 2007, finishing his tenure with the record for the most three-pointers made in the team's history, with 973.

Orlando Magic

After leaving the SuperSonics, Lewis signed with the Orlando Magic in the summer of 2007. He began playing as a power forward in his first season with the team, and topped his personal record for single-season three-pointers, with 226. The Magic went on to reach the second round of the playoffs, where Lewis scored 33 points against the Detroit Pistons in his team's only win of the series. Overall, he was the top scorer in the playoffs, and set personal records for points, assists, and rebounds. Lewis continued his scoring success in the 2008-09 season, once again helping lead the Magic to the playoffs. In the first game of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers, he hit the game-winning shot. The Magic won the series and reached the NBA Finals, where they fell to the Lakers in five games. Upon testing positive for a banned substance he had taken in the 2008-09 season, Lewis was suspended without pay for the first ten games of the 2009-10 season.

Washington Wizards

In late 2010, Lewis was traded to the Washington Wizards. He played with the team for two seasons, averaging 9.7 points and 4.9 rebounds per game across a total of 60 games.

New Orleans Hornets

Lewis was traded to the New Orleans Hornets in mid-2012; however, ten days after the trade, the Hornets agreed to buyout terms and waived Lewis.

Miami Heat

Lewis signed a two-year deal with the Miami Heat in the summer of 2012, reuniting him with his former SuperSonics teammate Ray Allen. With the team, he had two of his best seasons ever. In Lewis's first season with the team, the Heat finished with a league-best record of 66-16; the team went on to win the 2013 NBA championship title by defeating the San Antonio Spurs. The Heat made it to the NBA Finals again in 2014 in a rematch with the Spurs, but this time lost in five games.

Dallas Mavericks

In the summer of 2014, Lewis signed with the Dallas Mavericks. Just four days later, however, his contract was voided due to his failed physical, which indicated that he needed surgery on his right knee.

3 Headed Monsters

Three years after leaving the NBA, Lewis joined the 3 Headed Monsters of the Big3 league. On the team, which was coached by NBA Hall of Famer Gary Payton, Lewis was joined by such teammates as Jason Williams, Kwame Brown, and Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf. In the 2017 season, the 3 Headed Monsters went 7-1 and made it to the championship game, where they fell to the undefeated Trilogy. Lewis was named the MVP of the season.

International Playing

Lewis has also played basketball on the international level, representing the United States in the Goodwill Games in 2001. In that competition, he helped lead the team to gold.

Personal Life

In 2011, Lewis married Giovanni Fortes. They have a son named Rashard Jr. and two daughters named Grayson and Gianna.

Real Estate

In 2002, at the peak of his time with the SuperSonics, Rashard paid $4.75 million for an 8,000 square foot mansion on Seattle's exclusive Mercer Island. He sold this home in October 2009 for $3.35 million.

In 2007 Rashard paid $4.495 million for a home in Winter Park, Florida. This would prove to be an extreme over-payment. Rashard sold this home in May 2014 for $2.5 million.

Rashard's primary residence today is an enormous mansion in Houston, Texas.