Quinn Buckner Net Worth

Quinn Buckner is an American former professional basketball player and coach who has a net worth of $2 million. Quinn Buckner was a 6'3″ point guard who played at Thornridge High School. Buckner is the only person who has ever been named Chicago area Player of the Year in both basketball and football. He played college basketball at Indiana University where he won an NCAA Championship in 1976. Buckner also competed for the United States in international competition winning a Gold medal at the 1976 Montreal Olympics and a Bronze at the 1974 FIBA World Championship in Puerto Rico. He was drafted #7 by the Milwaukee Bucks in the 1976 NBA Draft and played for Milwaukee until 1982. He then played for the Boston Celtics from 1982 to 1985 and finished his career with the Indiana Pacers from 1985 to 1986. Buckner won an NBA Championship with the Celtics in 1984. He was a four-time NBA All-Defensive Second Team selection. Buckner was the head coach of the Dallas Mavericks from 1993 to 1994. He has also worked as a broadcaster for ESPN and NBC as well as CBS Sports. He is a color commentator for the Indiana Pacers, serves as Vice President of Communications for Pacers Sports & Entertainment and is the Chair, Board of Trustees for his alma mater Indiana University.

High School and College

Quinn Buckner was born on August 20, 1954, in Phoenix, Illinois.

Buckner attended Thornridge High School in Dolton, Illinois, where he excelled in both basketball and football. Under the guidance of legendary coach Ron Ferguson, Buckner led Thornridge to back-to-back Illinois state championships in 1971 and 1972. His exceptional performance in high school earned him a spot on the prestigious McDonald's All-American Team in 1972.

Buckner chose to attend Indiana University, where he played under the tutelage of Hall of Fame coach Bob Knight. As a starting guard for the Hoosiers, Buckner was known for his relentless defense, playmaking abilities, and leadership on the court. In 1976, he played a key role in Indiana's undefeated season, leading the team to an NCAA Championship. That same year, Buckner earned the honor of being named a consensus first-team All-American.

Olympic and NBA Career

In 1976, Quinn Buckner was selected to represent the United States in the Summer Olympics held in Montreal, Canada. He played a significant role on the U.S. basketball team, which went on to win the gold medal, defeating Yugoslavia in the finals. Buckner's Olympic success further solidified his reputation as an elite basketball player.

The Milwaukee Bucks selected Buckner as the 7th overall pick in the first round of the 1976 NBA Draft. He played for the Bucks for six seasons, where he continued to showcase his tenacious defense and ability to contribute offensively. In 1982, Buckner was traded to the Boston Celtics, where he would go on to win an NBA Championship in 1984 alongside Larry Bird, Robert Parish, and Kevin McHale. Buckner played one final season with the Indiana Pacers before retiring from professional basketball in 1986.

Salary and Career Earnings

Quinn's two known NBA salaries are the $239,000 he earned from the Celtics in the 1984-1985 season and $223,000 he earned the following season from the Pacers. Earning $462,000 in the mid-1980s is the same as earning $1.3 million in today's dollars.

Quinn does not earn a salary for serving as a member of the Board of Trustees of Indiana University. Board members do earn a per diem and travel expenses when performing work for the school.

Coaching Career

Following his retirement as a player, Quinn Buckner transitioned into coaching. In 1990, he was named the head coach of the Dallas Mavericks, a position he held for one season. Despite his lack of success in the coaching realm, Buckner's basketball knowledge and experience remained highly respected within the sport.

Broadcasting and Community Involvement

After his coaching stint, Buckner found a new calling as a television sports analyst and commentator. He began his broadcasting career working for the Madison Square Garden Network, covering college basketball games. Later, Buckner joined NBC Sports as an analyst, where he covered the NBA, including the 1996 NBA Finals between the Chicago Bulls and Seattle SuperSonics.

In 1997, Quinn Buckner returned to his roots in Indiana, joining the Indiana Pacers' broadcast team as a color analyst. He has since become an integral part of the Pacers' broadcasts, providing valuable insights and analysis during games.

Beyond his accomplishments in basketball and broadcasting, Quinn Buckner is an active member of his community. He has been involved with various charitable organizations, including the American Cancer Society, the American Heart Association, and the Special Olympics. Additionally, Buckner has served on the board of directors for the National Basketball Retired Players Association and has been a member of the Pacers Foundation, which supports Indiana youth-serving organizations.