What is Pat Connaughton's net worth and salary?

Pat Connaughton is an American professional basketball player and real estate developer who has a net worth of $40 million. Pat Connaughton has earned more than $52 million in NBA salary while playing for the Portland Trail Blazers, Milwaukee Bucks and Charlotte Hornets. His salary for the 2026-27 season is $3.8 million.

Connaughton became best known to basketball fans as a dependable reserve for the Milwaukee Bucks. He played an important role in the franchise's 2021 NBA championship, providing outside shooting, rebounding, athleticism and defensive versatility. He spent seven seasons with Milwaukee before being traded to Charlotte in 2025.

Pat's accomplishments away from basketball may eventually overshadow his NBA career. He is the founder and CEO of Three Leaf Partners, a real estate development company whose completed, active and proposed projects have a combined value of more than $600 million. That figure represents the gross value of the firm's developments, not Connaughton's personal ownership. The projects are financed through bank loans, outside investors and development partners.

Early Life

Patrick Bergin Connaughton was born on January 6, 1993, in Arlington, Massachusetts. His father, Leonard Connaughton, owned Connaughton Brothers Construction and worked as a general contractor throughout the greater Boston area.

Pat grew up around construction sites and spent his summers working for his father's business. His responsibilities included hauling Sheetrock, filling dumpsters and performing other physical jobs. Leonard also taught him how construction costs, planning mistakes and wasted materials could affect a project's profitability.

Connaughton attended St. John's Preparatory School in Danvers, Massachusetts, where he competed in basketball, baseball and football. He played quarterback in football and developed into one of the state's leading basketball players and pitching prospects.

The San Diego Padres selected him in the 50th round of the 2011 Major League Baseball Draft. Connaughton declined to sign and enrolled at the University of Notre Dame, where he was permitted to continue playing both basketball and baseball.

Notre Dame and Professional Baseball

Connaughton played four seasons for the Notre Dame basketball team and three seasons for its baseball program. As a senior basketball player, he helped Notre Dame win the 2015 ACC Tournament championship and advance to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.

He finished his senior season averaging 12.5 points and 7.4 rebounds per game and was named third-team All-ACC. Notre Dame came close to eliminating undefeated Kentucky in the Elite Eight before losing 68-66.

As a pitcher, Connaughton possessed a fastball that could reach the mid-90s. The Baltimore Orioles selected him with the 121st overall pick in the fourth round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

Baltimore gave Connaughton a signing bonus of approximately $428,000 and allowed him to return to Notre Dame for his senior basketball season. He briefly pitched for the Aberdeen IronBirds, posting a 2.45 earned run average in six appearances.

Connaughton ultimately chose basketball, although his baseball contract provided the money that launched his real estate career.

Portland Trail Blazers

The Brooklyn Nets selected Connaughton with the 41st overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. His draft rights were immediately traded to the Portland Trail Blazers as part of a deal involving Mason Plumlee and Steve Blake.

Connaughton played sparingly during his first two seasons but gradually earned a place in Portland's rotation. During the 2017-18 season, he appeared in all 82 games and averaged 5.4 points in 18 minutes per game.

His time in Portland was also important to his development as an investor. Connaughton, CJ McCollum, Damian Lillard, Ed Davis, Chris Kaman and other players regularly discussed investing, finance and preparing for life after basketball. Some of those conversations occurred in the team's steam room, which became an informal forum where the players exchanged financial ideas.

McCollum eventually became the third outside investor in Connaughton's real estate business and continued investing in his projects over multiple years.

Milwaukee Bucks and NBA Championship

Connaughton signed with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2018. His combination of three-point shooting, rebounding and athleticism helped him develop into a valuable reserve.

He competed in the 2020 NBA Slam Dunk Contest, finishing third after performing a dunk inspired by "White Men Can't Jump" and jumping over teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Connaughton's most significant season came in 2020-21. He appeared in all 23 of Milwaukee's playoff games as the Bucks advanced to the NBA Finals and defeated the Phoenix Suns in six games. During the Finals, Connaughton averaged 9.2 points and 5.8 rebounds while making more than 44% of his three-point attempts.

His best statistical season came in 2021-22, when he averaged 9.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. In April 2025, he scored a career-high 43 points and collected 11 rebounds in an overtime victory over the Detroit Pistons.

Charlotte Hornets

Milwaukee traded Connaughton and two future second-round draft picks to the Charlotte Hornets in July 2025 in exchange for Vasilije Micić. The trade allowed Milwaukee to remove Connaughton's $9.4 million salary from its payroll.

Charlotte waived Connaughton in February 2026 while making a series of roster moves. The Hornets re-signed him five days later to a two-year contract that included a team option for the 2026-27 season.

Charlotte subsequently exercised that option, retaining Connaughton at a salary of approximately $3.8 million. In addition to his role on the court, he provided veteran leadership to a young Hornets roster.

Contracts, Salaries & Career Earnings

Connaughton signed a three-year, $2.5 million rookie contract with Portland after entering the NBA in 2015.

In 2018, he signed a two-year, $3.36 million contract with Milwaukee. The Bucks re-signed him in 2020 under a three-year, $16 million deal.

Connaughton signed a three-year, $28.3 million extension in 2022. The contract paid an average of approximately $9.4 million per season and included a player option for 2025-26, which he exercised before being traded to Charlotte.

Because Charlotte remained responsible for his original guaranteed salary and later signed him to another contract after waiving him, Connaughton received approximately $10.7 million in total cash compensation during the 2025-26 season. Through the end of that season, Pat Connaughton earned approximately $52.4 million in NBA salary. His $3.8 million Charlotte option increased his potential career earnings to more than $56 million.

$600 Million Real Estate Portfolio

Pat Connaughton's real estate investments have become somewhat famous in NBA circles. In a July 2026 interview, Pat's onetime teammate, CJ McCollum, implied that "Pat's got like a half-a-billion-dollar [real estate] portfolio." Here's what's going on:

Pat has been making real estate investments from the moment he joined the NBA. He used part of his $428,000 signing bonus from the Baltimore Orioles to buy and renovate a house near Notre Dame. After completing two more house flips during his early NBA years, Connaughton began raising money from teammates, other athletes and business executives to pursue larger developments.

He later partnered with veteran Milwaukee developer Matt Burow to form Three Leaf Partners. The company expanded into large multifamily, mixed-use and industrial projects and grew to 19 employees and approximately 240 investors, including 62 professional athletes. Connaughton has said Three Leaf completed $175 million of development in one year, raised $75 million from investors and had more than 1,200 residential units under construction.

Three Leaf's total portfolio has been valued at more than $600 million. However, that does not mean Connaughton personally owns $600 million worth of real estate. The figure represents the gross value of projects controlled or managed by the firm, including properties financed with debt and outside investor capital.

Here is some illustrative napkin math:

Total portfolio value: $600 million

$600 million Estimated debt: Commercial developments commonly use 65% to 75% leverage. Assuming 70% debt, Three Leaf's projects would carry approximately $420 million in construction loans and mortgages.

Commercial developments commonly use 65% to 75% leverage. Assuming 70% debt, Three Leaf's projects would carry approximately $420 million in construction loans and mortgages. Remaining equity: Subtracting the estimated debt leaves approximately $180 million of equity across the portfolio.

Subtracting the estimated debt leaves approximately $180 million of equity across the portfolio. Outside investor equity: If limited partners supplied 85% of that equity, outside investors would account for approximately $153 million.

If limited partners supplied 85% of that equity, outside investors would account for approximately $153 million. Three Leaf's share: The remaining 15%, or approximately $27 million, would represent equity contributed by Three Leaf, Connaughton and the firm's other internal partners.

Connaughton would not personally own the entire $27 million. That equity would be divided among him, Burow, other partners and the company itself. His personal financial interest likely comes from several separate sources:

Direct real estate investments: If Connaughton invested approximately $8 million of his NBA earnings into Three Leaf projects, those holdings may now be worth around $11 million as developments were completed, leased and stabilized.

If Connaughton invested approximately $8 million of his NBA earnings into Three Leaf projects, those holdings may now be worth around $11 million as developments were completed, leased and stabilized. Carried interest: Three Leaf may receive a general partner "promote," giving the developer a larger share of profits after outside investors earn an agreed-upon return. Connaughton's accumulated share could plausibly be worth around $5 million.

Three Leaf may receive a general partner "promote," giving the developer a larger share of profits after outside investors earn an agreed-upon return. Connaughton's accumulated share could plausibly be worth around $5 million. Ownership of Three Leaf: The operating company earns development fees, asset-management fees and other compensation for finding, financing, building and overseeing projects. A company with 19 employees and $175 million of development activity in one year could conceivably be worth $15 million to $25 million. Assuming Connaughton owns a controlling stake, his interest could be worth approximately $10 million.

Using those assumptions, Connaughton's real estate wealth could break down roughly as follows:

Direct real estate equity: $11 million

$11 million Carried interest and development profits: $5 million

$5 million Estimated value of his Three Leaf ownership: $10 million

$10 million Total estimated real estate-related wealth: $26 million

Personal Life and Foundation

Connaughton married professional soccer player Ryan Gareis in 2026. Their son, Crew Leo Connaughton, was born in May 2024.

He established the Pat Connaughton Foundation during his rookie NBA season. The organization began by operating basketball camps and clinics before expanding through its Connaughton Courts initiative.

The foundation has donated dozens of athletic courts and more than $3.5 million to community projects. Connaughton has estimated that the courts have served nearly 150,000 young athletes, providing permanent spaces where children can develop teamwork, discipline, accountability and leadership skills.