Ömer Aşık Net Worth

Ömer Aşık is a retired Turkish professional basketball player who has a net worth of $30 million. Omer Asik was born in Bursa, Turkey in July 1986. Asik was a 7'0″ center. He started his professional career playing for Fenerbahce in Turkey in 2005 and also played for FMV Isik Spor Kulubu and Alpella in Turkey. Asik was a two time Turkish Basketball League All-Star and won the TBL Championship in 2008.

Omer was drafted #36 by the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2008 NBA Draft. He was immediately traded to the Chicago Bulls after being drafted. Asik played for Chicago from 2010 to 2012. In 2012 he signed a three year deal worth $25.1 million with the Houston Rockets. In 2014 Asik was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans. He returned to the Bulls in 2017, where he finished his career in 2020. Omer also competed for Turkey in international competition. In 2010 he won a Silver medal at the 2010 FIBA World Championships.

During his NBA career Ömer Aşık earned $75 million in salary alone.

Asik was born on July 4, 1986 in Bursa, Turkey. His parents intentionally planned to have a child on the Fourth of July, as they loved the United States. He played basketball from a young age and quickly showed great promise in the sport. He played in high school and quickly attracted the attention of professional teams in Turkey. In 2005, when he was 19, he was first signed by Fenerbahce, a professional basketball team in Turkey.

Asik played two games with Fenerbahce before being loaned to a team in Turkey's 2nd division for the 2005-2006 season in order to continue developing his skills. He was then signed for the 2006-2007 season by Alpella. He left Alpella in December 2007 and resumed the season by playing again with Fenerbahce for a second time. Soon after, he tore his ACL and didn't play for six months. Shortly after his return, he broke his collar-bone and couldn't play for an additional two months. When he finally did return after his injury, he helped Fenerbahce win the Turkish championship in 2008. He also was a two-time All-Star for Fenerbahce in both 2008 and 2009.

Asik was drafted with the 36th overall pick by the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2008 NBA draft. He was then immediately traded to the Chicago Bulls in a three-team deal. In July 2010, he was signed to a two-year deal with the Bulls. He made his regular season debut with the Bulls in October 2010 against the Oklahoma City Thunder. While he didn't typically start in games, he earned more and more playtime as the season went on and became one of the first players off the bench during the Bulls' playoff run. In the post-season, he suffered a fracture to his fibula. He recovered from the injury and played well during the 2011-2012 season.

In July 2012, Asik signed an offer sheet with the Houston Rockets reportedly worth $25 million over three years. At the time, Asik was a restricted free agent, meaning that the Bulls could have matched Houston's offer to retain him. However, the Bulls decided not to do so and Asik officially joined the Rockets on July 24. Asik had a breakout season with the team, becoming the Rockets' starting center and leading the league in rebounds during the 2012-2013 season. He assisted the Rockets to a 45-37 record and helped the team make the playoffs for the first time since the 2008-2009 NBA season.

In 2013, the Rockets acquired Dwight Howard, which drastically reduced Asik's role on the team. At the end of the year, Asik injured his knee and was out for two months. In July 2014, Asik was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans in a three-team trade. He made his debut with the Pelicans in their season-opening game against the Orlando Magic and played very well. He continued performing very well throughout the rest of the season. In July 2015, Asik re-signed with the Pelicans on a five-year, $60 million contract. Many sports commentators criticized the contract, saying it was the least tradable contract in the league. However, Asik continued playing well throughout the 2015-2016 season.

Asik was limited to playing only 31 games in the 2016-2017 season due to a bacterial infection. He was later diagnosed with Crohn's disease. He missed eight months with the illness and lost 30 pounds during that time.

In February 2018, Asik was traded along with two other teammates to the Chicago Bulls. Unfortunately, in September 2018, Asik was ruled out indefinitely with inflammatory arthritis that had flared up over the summer. In October, he was waived by the Bulls. In June 2019, the NBA removed Asik's contract from the Bulls' books via career-ending illness/injury.

In addition to his professional career, Asik has also played on the international stage. He first played with the Turkish national team in 2006 during the U20 European Championship Men's Division A Team. The team won the silver medal. In 2010, Asik was part of the Turkish national team as they competed in the 2010 FIBA World Championship. He helped Turkey make it to the championship game against the United States and ultimately secure the silver medal.