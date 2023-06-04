Nikola Jokic net worth

What is Nikola Jokic's net worth and salary?

Nikola Jokic is a Serbian professional basketball player who has a net worth of $50 million.

He is a center who is known for his passing, shooting, and rebounding ability. Jokic has been named the NBA's Most Valuable Player (MVP) in back-to-back seasons (2020–21 and 2021–22). He is the first player in NBA history to win MVP awards in consecutive seasons while averaging less than 25 points per game.

Contracts and Career Earnings

In June 2022, Nikola signed a supermax contract with the Nuggets that made him the highest-paid player in NBA history up to that point. That contract is a five-year $264 million deal. According to the terms of the deal, Jokic earned $32 million in the 2022-2023 season, but will earn as much as $60 million in the 2027-2028 season. He had previously signed a signed a maximum contract extension with the Nuggets in 2018 that paid $148 million over five years. Between the two contracts Jokic will have earned $412 million in NBA salary alone.

Early Life and Early Career

Nikola Jokić was born on February 19, 1995, in Sombor, Serbia.

He started playing basketball at a young age and quickly showed his potential. In 2012, he joined the Mega Vizura youth team. He made his professional debut for Mega Vizura in 2013.

Drafted by the Nuggets

Jokic was drafted by the Denver Nuggets with the 41st overall pick in the second round of the 2014 NBA draft. He made his NBA debut on October 28, 2014. In his rookie season, Jokic averaged 7.0 points and 3.7 rebounds per game.

Breakout Season

Jokic's breakout season came in 2017–18. He averaged 16.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game. He was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team.

All-Star and MVP

In 2018–19, Jokic made his first NBA All-Star Game appearance. He also led the Nuggets to the Western Conference Semifinals. He was named to the All-NBA First Team and was awarded the NBA's Most Valuable Player (MVP).

Repeat MVP

Jokic won his second consecutive MVP award in 2020–21. He averaged 26.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 8.3 assists per game. He led the Nuggets to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2009.

National Team Career

In addition to his NBA career, Jokić has also represented his native Serbia on the international stage. He has contributed to several strong finishes in international tournaments, further showcasing his talents to a global audience.

Accomplishments