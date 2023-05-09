What is Nancy Lieberman's net worth?

Nancy Lieberman, often referred to as "Lady Magic," is an American broadcaster and former professional basketball player who has a net worth of $3 million. Nancy Lieberman was born in Brooklyn, New York in July 1958. She was a 5'10" point guard who played at Far Rockaway High School. Lieberman played her college basketball at Old Dominion where she won the Honda-Broderick Cup for all sports and was a two time Honda Sports Award winner for basketball. N

ancy Lieberman was drafted #15 overall in the 1997 WNBA Draft by the Phoenix Mercury. She formerly played for the Dallas Diamonds, the Springfield Fame, and the Long Island Knights in various league. Lieberman played for the Phoenix Mercury in 1997 and for the Detroit Shock in 2000 and 2008.

She coached the Detroit Shock from 1998 to 2000 and also coached the Texas Legends from 2009 to 2011 and was an assistant coach for the NBA's Sacramento Kings from 2015 to 2017. Nancy Lieberman represented the United States in international competition and won a silver medal at the 1976 Montreal Olympic Games. She has been the head coach of the team Power in the BIG3 league and is a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame.

Early Life and Education

Lieberman developed a love for basketball from a young age, honing her skills at New York City playgrounds. She attended Far Rockaway High School, where her basketball talents began to shine. Lieberman's prowess earned her a spot on the USA's national women's basketball team while still in high school. She furthered her skills at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, where she led the team to two national championships and received the prestigious Wade Trophy for the best women's basketball player in the nation twice.

WNBA Career

Lieberman's professional playing career began in the Women's Professional Basketball League (WBL), where she played for the Dallas Diamonds and won the league's Most Valuable Player award in 1981. When the WBL folded, she moved to the United States Basketball League (USBL), a men's professional basketball league, becoming the first woman to play in a men's professional league. In 1997, at the age of 39, Lieberman was drafted by the Phoenix Mercury in the inaugural season of the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA), further solidifying her status as a trailblazer in the sport.

Coaching Career

After retiring as a player, Lieberman transitioned into coaching, becoming the general manager and head coach of the Detroit Shock in the WNBA in 1998. Her transition was seamless as she brought the same passion and knowledge that defined her playing career to her coaching. In 2009, Lieberman made history by becoming the coach of the Texas Legends in the NBA Development League (now the NBA G League), the Dallas Mavericks' affiliate, making her the first woman to coach a professional men's basketball team.

Broadcasting and Sports Executive Roles

Beyond the court, Lieberman has been a prominent figure in sports broadcasting. She has provided expert commentary for ESPN, ABC, and NBC for both men's and women's basketball games, leveraging her deep understanding of the sport. In 2015, Lieberman was hired by the Sacramento Kings as an assistant coach, becoming the second woman to hold a coaching position in the NBA. She also served as the team's assistant general manager, further expanding her influence in the sport.

Legacy and Influence

Lieberman's impact on basketball extends far beyond her personal achievements. She has consistently used her platform to advocate for women in sports, working to break down barriers and inspire the next generation of female athletes. Her commitment to growing the game of basketball, her trailblazing career, and her ongoing efforts to promote gender equality in sports have solidified her status as a legend in the sport.

Her contributions have been widely recognized. Lieberman is a two-time inductee into the Basketball Hall of Fame, once as a player and once as a member of the 1976 USA Basketball team. She also has an annual award named in her honor, the Nancy Lieberman Award, given to the top female point guard in NCAA Division I basketball.