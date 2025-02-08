What is Michael Beasley's net worth?

Michael Beasley is an American professional basketball player who has a net worth of $10 million.

Michael Paul Beasley Jr. emerged as one of the most hyped basketball prospects of his generation, showcasing an extraordinary scoring ability that led to his selection as the second overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft by the Miami Heat. A dynamic 6'9″ forward with a versatile offensive game, Beasley's career became a study in contrasts: moments of brilliant scoring prowess mixed with unrealized potential. Over 11 NBA seasons with seven different teams, including the Heat, Timberwolves, Suns, and Knicks, Beasley averaged 12.4 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. While he never quite lived up to the superstar expectations set by his dominant college career at Kansas State, Beasley's natural talent and scoring ability kept him in the NBA through 2019, with additional stints playing professionally in China.

Career Earnings

Despite never quite reaching superstar status, Michael Beasley's NBA career proved financially rewarding, with career earnings totaling approximately $40 million over his 11 seasons in the league. His highest-paying contract came with his initial rookie deal from the Miami Heat, worth $20.2 million over four years, reflecting the high expectations that accompanied his second overall draft selection. While subsequent contracts were more modest, Beasley continued to command respectable NBA salaries throughout his career, supplemented by earnings from his successful stints in China's CBA.

Early Life and Amateur Career

Born in Prince George's County, Maryland, on January 9, 1989, Beasley's basketball journey began early. He attended six different high schools, including the prestigious Oak Hill Academy and Notre Dame Prep, establishing himself as an elite prospect. His constant movement between schools did little to diminish his on-court development, as he consistently dominated competition at every stop. During his AAU career, Beasley played alongside future NBA stars Kevin Durant and Ty Lawson, helping to establish the DC area as a basketball powerhouse.

College Stardom at Kansas State

Beasley's single season at Kansas State in 2007-08 remains one of the most impressive freshman campaigns in college basketball history. He averaged 26.2 points and 12.4 rebounds per game, earning Big 12 Player of the Year honors and First-team All-American selection. His 28 double-doubles set a national freshman record, and his combination of power, finesse, and scoring ability drew comparisons to NBA greats. This dominant performance cemented his status as a top NBA prospect and led to his declaration for the 2008 NBA Draft.

NBA Career and Challenges

Despite showing flashes of brilliance early in his NBA career, including averaging 14.8 points per game as a rookie with Miami, Beasley struggled with consistency and off-court issues. His career became a series of fresh starts with new teams, each hoping to harness his undeniable talent. While with the Timberwolves in 2010-11, he posted his best NBA season, averaging 19.2 points per game, showing glimpses of the star potential that made him such a highly regarded prospect.

International Experience

Between NBA stints, Beasley found success in China's CBA, playing for teams including the Shanghai Sharks and Guangdong Southern Tigers. His scoring prowess was on full display in the Chinese league, where he averaged over 25 points per game and earned All-Star honors. These international experiences helped revitalize his career and led to several NBA comebacks.