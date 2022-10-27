Marko Jarić Net Worth:

What is Marko Jarić's Net Worth?

Marko Jarić is a Serbian retired professional basketball player who has a net worth of $20 million. Marko Jarić played in the NBA for the Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Memphis Grizzlies. He was a Euroleague champion and gold medal winner for the junior and senior FR Yugoslavian national basketball teams.

Early Life

Marko Jarić was born on October 12, 1978, in Belgrade, Yugoslavia (now Serbia), the son of Srećko Jarić, a well-known Yugoslav professional basketball player. Jarić got into basketball early on by playing on the youth teams of the Serbian club Red Star Belgrade.

Basketball Career

Marko Jarić began his professional career with Greek Basket League club Peristeri in 1996. He played two seasons in the European-wide 3rd tier level FIBA Korać Cup and the next four years in Europe's top-tier level, EuroLeague, with Italian teams Fortitudo Bologna and Virtus Bologna. Jarić became the first player ever to win back-to-back Italian League championships on two different teams (Fortitudo Bologna in 2000 and Virtus Bologna in 2001).

In the 2000 NBA Draft, Jarić was selected as the 30th overall pick to the Los Angeles Clippers. He would play three seasons with the team before being traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2005 in a package that included Lionel Chalmers in exchange for Sam Cassell and a future first-round draft choice. In 2008, Marko was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies in an eight-player deal that included rookie O.J. Mayo and Kevin Love. The Grizzlies and ​​Jarić came to an agreement for the 2009-10 season that he would not attend training camp or the team's preseason games. He was given permission to seek a trade but ended up being released.

​​Jarić returned to Europe to continue playing basketball, signing with Spanish Liga ACB club Real Madrid in December of 2009. In 2011, he signed with the Italian LBA club Montepaschi Siena. Marko ​​Jarić attempted an NBA comeback in 2012 with the Chicago Bulls but was waived. After being waived once again, this time by the Brooklyn Nets, Jarić retired from playing professional basketball.

Accolades & Awards

In all, Marko Jarić was an Italian Supercup winner (1998), Italian League All-Star Game participant (2000), two-time Italian Cup winner (2001, 2002), three-time Italian League champion (2000, 2001, 2011), EuroLeague champion (2001), and All-EuroLeague First Team selection (2002).

Contracts & Earnings

After earning an average salary of $2 million per year on a rookie contract with the Clippers, Marko ​​Jarić signed a six-year, $40 million contract with the team before being traded to the Timberwolves. In a comeback attempt to the NBA, ​​Jarić signed a one-year $1.2 million deal with the Bulls and then a one-year $1.3 million deal with the Nets before being waived.

Over his NBA career alone, Mark ​​Jarić earned more than $43.6 million in salary.

Personal Life

Marko Jarić married supermodel Adriana Lima on Valentine's Day in 2009. They had two daughters together. In 2014, the couple announced their separation after five years of marriage.

Jarić has an older sister named Tamara and a younger brother named Nikola, who lives and plays basketball in Switzerland. He holds Greek citizenship under the surname Latsis, which was the name he played basketball under while in Greece.