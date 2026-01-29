Mark Aguirre Net Worth

What is Mark Aguirre's net worth and salary?

Mark Aguirre is a former professional basketball player who has a net worth of $3 million.

Mark Aguirre is a former NBA star best remembered as one of the most prolific scorers of the 1980s and a key contributor to the Detroit Pistons' championship runs at the end of that decade. A powerful, left-handed forward with a smooth jumper and elite footwork, Aguirre entered the league with enormous expectations after a decorated college career and largely lived up to them, particularly in his prime years with the Dallas Mavericks. He was a three-time NBA All-Star, averaged more than 20 points per game for seven consecutive seasons, and helped anchor one of the league's most dangerous offenses during the mid-1980s. Later in his career, Aguirre made a high-profile transition from go-to scorer to selfless role player, sacrificing individual numbers to help the Pistons win back-to-back NBA titles. That evolution, from franchise centerpiece to championship specialist, ultimately became one of the defining arcs of his career.

Contracts, Salaries & Career Earnings

Based on available career data, Mark Aguirre earned approximately $7.4 million in total salary during his 13-year NBA career (1981–1994).

While his early contract figures from the 1980s are less documented in modern databases, his peak earning years occurred during his tenure with the Detroit Pistons in the early 1990s.

Notable Salaries & Contracts

Aguirre's salary saw a steady increase as the league's salary cap grew. Below are some of his most notable annual earnings:

Season Team Salary 1993–94 Detroit Pistons $1,500,000 1992–93 Detroit Pistons $1,400,000 1991–92 Detroit Pistons $1,200,000 1990–91 Detroit Pistons $1,100,000 1988–89 Dallas Mavericks ~$715,700 1987–88 Dallas Mavericks ~$715,700 1985–86 Dallas Mavericks ~$626,200

Early Life and College Career

Mark Aguirre was born on December 10, 1959, in Chicago, Illinois, and grew up in the city's West Side. He emerged as a standout at DePaul College Prep before committing to DePaul University, where he quickly became one of the most dominant players in college basketball. Under legendary coach Ray Meyer, Aguirre averaged 24.5 points per game over three seasons and finished his college career with 1,950 points. In 1981, he was named the Naismith College Player of the Year, cementing his status as the top prospect in the country and a likely No. 1 overall pick.

Dallas Mavericks Franchise Star

The Dallas Mavericks selected Aguirre with the first overall pick in the 1981 NBA Draft, making him the cornerstone of a young expansion franchise. He immediately became the focal point of the offense, leading the team in scoring as a rookie and quickly establishing himself as one of the league's premier scorers. From 1983 to 1989, Aguirre averaged more than 22 points per game, earning three All-Star selections and helping Dallas rise from expansion afterthought to Western Conference contender.

At his peak, Aguirre was nearly unguardable in isolation. He combined strength with finesse, using his body to create space and finishing through contact. The Mavericks reached the Western Conference Finals in 1988, coming within one game of the NBA Finals. Despite his individual success, Dallas ultimately fell short of a championship during his tenure, and tensions occasionally surfaced regarding leadership and chemistry as the team chased a title.

Detroit Pistons and Championships

In 1989, Aguirre was traded to the Detroit Pistons in a deal that sent Adrian Dantley to Dallas. The move required a dramatic shift in role. With Detroit, Aguirre was no longer asked to be the primary scorer. Instead, he embraced a supporting position alongside Isiah Thomas, Joe Dumars, and Dennis Rodman.

The transition paid off. Aguirre became an important piece of the Pistons' physical, defense-first identity, providing efficient scoring and veteran experience. Detroit won the NBA championship in 1989 and repeated in 1990, with Aguirre playing meaningful minutes in both title runs. His willingness to adjust his game and prioritize winning over personal accolades was widely praised and reshaped perceptions of his career.

Later NBA Years

After leaving Detroit, Aguirre played for the Los Angeles Clippers before returning briefly to Dallas late in his career. Injuries and conditioning issues limited his effectiveness in his final seasons, and he retired from the NBA in 1994. He finished his career with averages of 20.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game across 13 seasons.

Coaching and Legacy

Following his playing career, Aguirre moved into coaching, serving as an assistant coach for the Dallas Mavericks and later the New York Knicks. His NBA journey is remembered for both its scoring brilliance and its ultimate redemption arc. Aguirre proved he could be a superstar and a champion, a rare combination that underscores his lasting place in basketball history.