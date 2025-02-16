Last Updated: February 17, 2025
Category:
Richest AthletesNBA Players
Net Worth:
$50 Million
Birthdate:
Mar 22, 1974 (50 years old)
Birthplace:
Hartford
Gender:
Male
Height:
6 ft 11 in (2.11 m)
Profession:
Basketball player
Nationality:
United States of America
  1. What Is Marcus Camby's Net Worth?
  2. College Career And Draft
  3. NBA Peak Years
  4. Career Earnings
  5. Playing Style And Impact
  6. Later Career And Legacy
  7. Post NBA Life
  8. Real Estate
  9. Marcus Camby Career Earnings

What is Marcus Camby's Net Worth?

Marcus Camby is an American professional basketball player who has a net worth of $50 million. Marcus Camby established himself as one of the NBA's premier defensive players during his 17-season career (1996-2013). The 6'11" center was selected second overall by the Toronto Raptors in the 1996 NBA Draft after a standout college career at UMass. Known for his shot-blocking prowess and defensive intensity, Camby won the NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award in 2007 and led the league in blocks four times (1998, 2006, 2007, 2008). He made the NBA All-Defensive Team four times and was named to the All-Rookie First Team in 1997. While never an offensive powerhouse, Camby's defensive contributions and rebounding made him a valuable asset to multiple teams, including the Knicks, Nuggets, Clippers, and Trail Blazers. He finished his career with averages of 9.5 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks per game, ranking 12th all-time in career blocks with 2,331.

College Career and Draft

At the University of Massachusetts, Camby developed into one of college basketball's most dominant players. He led the Minutemen to the 1996 Final Four and earned numerous accolades, including the John R. Wooden Award and Naismith College Player of the Year. His exceptional play made him a top prospect, leading to his selection as the second overall pick in the 1996 NBA Draft, behind Allen Iverson.

NBA Peak Years

Camby's best years came during his tenure with the Denver Nuggets (2002-2008), where he emerged as an elite defensive center. His 2006-07 season was particularly impressive, as he won Defensive Player of the Year while averaging 11.2 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 3.3 blocks per game. During this period, he established himself as one of the league's most feared rim protectors and helped transform the Nuggets into a playoff contender.

Career Earnings

During his NBA career, Camby earned approximately $130 million in salary. His largest contract came with the Nuggets, signing a six-year, $57 million deal in 2002. He also secured significant contracts with the Knicks and Trail Blazers. His final contract was a three-year, $13.2 million deal with the Rockets in 2012, though he only played one more season before retiring. His earnings reflected his value as an elite defensive specialist during an era when traditional centers commanded premium salaries.

Getty Images

Playing Style and Impact

Camby revolutionized the defensive center position with his unique combination of length, timing, and mobility. Unlike many traditional centers who relied on bulk and strength, Camby used his agility and basketball IQ to become an exceptional help defender and shot blocker. His ability to alter shots without fouling made him particularly valuable, and his defensive presence often changed how opposing teams approached their offensive strategy.

Later Career and Legacy

As Camby aged, he transitioned into a valuable veteran presence for several teams, including the Clippers, Trail Blazers, and Rockets. While his minutes and production decreased, his basketball intelligence and defensive expertise made him a respected mentor for younger players. After retiring in 2013, he left a lasting legacy as one of the best defensive centers of his era, particularly notable for his shot-blocking ability and defensive awareness.

Post-NBA Life

After retirement, Camby has focused on philanthropy and business ventures. He established the Cambyland Foundation, which provides opportunities for youth in his hometown of Hartford, Connecticut. He has also remained connected to basketball through various community initiatives and occasional commentary on the game. His contributions to basketball have been recognized by his induction into the UMass Athletic Hall of Fame, and he remains a respected figure in basketball circles for his defensive excellence and professionalism throughout his career.

Real Estate

In 1996, the year he was drafted, Marcus paid $438,000 for a home in Windsor, Connecticut. He still owns this home today. In Pearland, Texas, Marcus owns a massive property that features a 15,000-square-foot mansion on 22 acres. He custom-built the home in 2009. There are multiple structures and an enormous L-shaped, man-made lake on the property.

Marcus Camby Career Earnings

  • Toronto Raptors (2014-15)
    $646.6 Thousand
  • Houston Rockets (2013-14)
    $1.4 Million
  • Toronto Raptors (2013-14)
    $2.8 Million
  • New York Knicks (2012-13)
    $4.6 Million
  • Portland Trail Blazers (2011-12)
    $8.9 Million
  • Portland Trail Blazers (2010-11)
    $11.7 Million
  • Portland Trail Blazers (2009-10)
    $9.7 Million
  • LA Clippers (2008-09)
    $10 Million
  • Denver Nuggets (2007-08)
    $11.3 Million
  • Denver Nuggets (2006-07)
    $8.8 Million
  • Denver Nuggets (2005-06)
    $9.2 Million
  • Denver Nuggets (2004-05)
    $8.5 Million
  • Denver Nuggets (2003-04)
    $7.3 Million
  • Denver Nuggets (2002-03)
    $6.8 Million
  • New York Knicks (2001-02)
    $7.3 Million
  • New York Knicks (2000-01)
    $5.8 Million
  • New York Knicks (1999-00)
    $5.3 Million
  • New York Knicks (1998-99)
    $2.5 Million
  • Toronto Raptors (1997-98)
    $2.8 Million
  • Toronto Raptors (1996-97)
    $2.4 Million
  • Total Earnings
    $127.5 Million
