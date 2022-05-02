Marc Gasol Net Worth:

What is Marc Gasol's Net Worth and Salary?

Marc Gasol is a Spanish professional basketball player who has a net worth of $70 million. Marc Gasol is known for playing in the NBA for the Memphis Grizzlies, Toronto Raptors, and Los Angeles Lakers. Gasol has also played with the Spanish national team, winning both Olympic silver medals and FIBA World Cup titles. Marc is the younger brother of NBA player Pau Gasol.

Early Life and High School

Marc Gasol was born as Marc Gasol Sáez on January 29, 1985 in Barcelona, Spain. As a teenager in 2001, he moved with his family to the Memphis suburb of Germantown, Tennessee, as his brother Pau was playing for the Memphis Grizzlies. Gasol went to Lausanne Collegiate School in Memphis, where he played basketball. In his senior season, he averaged 26 points and 13 rebounds per game.

Career Beginnings

Following his graduation from high school, Gasol went back to Spain and joined the Liga ACB's FC Barcelona. He played with the club from 2003 to 2006. Gasol subsequently signed with CB Girona, where he remained through 2008.

Memphis Grizzlies

In the 2007 NBA draft, Gasol was chosen by the Los Angeles Lakers; however, in early 2008, the Lakers traded his draft rights to the Memphis Grizzlies. Gasol had an impressive rookie season with the Grizzlies, setting a franchise rookie record for field goal percentage, with 53%. He bested this the following season with a career-best 58%; he also averaged 14.6 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. Gasol subsequently helped lead the Grizzlies to the NBA playoffs in 2011, where the team beat the top-seeded San Antonio Spurs in the opening round. The next year, he earned his first NBA All-Star selection. Gasol continued his success in 2013 when he became the first-ever Grizzlies player to earn the NBA Defensive Player of the Year title. The following season was less great, as an MCL sprain sidelined Gasol from November to January. He bounced back in 2014-15, earning his second NBA All-Star selection and his first All-NBA First Team selection. Moreover, Gasol posted a career-best average of 17.4 points per game.

In the 2015-16 season, Gasol recorded his first triple-double, which was incidentally the first for the Grizzlies since his brother Pau accomplished the feat in 2007. However, his season ended early due to a broken right foot. In 2016-17, Gasol posted his second career triple-double in a double-overtime victory over the New Orleans Pelicans in December. The next month, he scored a career-high 42 points in a win against the Toronto Raptors. Gasol continued his hot streak in March with his third career triple-double. A fourth came in the 2017-18 season, and a fifth in the 2018-19 season.

Toronto Raptors

Gasol was traded to the Toronto Raptors in early 2019. In his debut for the team, he scored seven points and recorded six rebounds in a victory over the New York Knicks. Becoming the starting center, he helped lead the Raptors to the NBA Finals. In the series, the Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors in six games, giving Gasol his first championship title and making him and his brother the first set of brothers to win NBA titles.

Los Angeles Lakers

In late 2020, Gasol signed with the Los Angeles Lakers. He went on to make his debut in a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. During the midseason, he missed nine games after contracting COVID-19. Overall, Gasol started in 42 games during the regular season. He and the Lakers went on to the playoffs, where they beat the Phoenix Suns in the first round before losing the next three. The Lakers were ultimately eliminated in six games.

Grizzlies Return and Bàsquet Girona

Gasol was traded back to the Grizzlies in September of 2021; however, he was waived by the team after just five days. In November, Gasol announced that he would be playing for the LEB Oro's Bàsquet Girona in Spain through the 2021-22 season.

Spanish National Team

Gasol first played on the Spanish national team in 2006 in the FIBA World Championship in Japan. With the team, he won the gold medal. Gasol subsequently played for Spain in EuroBasket 2007, winning the silver medal. He won another silver medal with the team at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing. The next year, at EuroBasket 2009, the team took gold. Later, at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, Spain took silver.

Among the other medals Gasol has won with the Spanish national team are bronzes at EuroBaskets 2013 and 2017. He also won his second FIBA World Cup gold in the 2019 tournament in China, where Spain defeated Argentina in the final. In the process, Gasol became only the second player ever to win NBA and World Cup titles in the same year.

Contracts and Career Earnings



During his NBA career, Marc Gasol earned $183 million in salary alone. For example, in 2011 Marc signed a four-year $58 million deal with Memphis. Between June 2017 and June 2018, Marc earned $24 million between salary and endorsements.