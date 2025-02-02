What Is Luka Dončić's Net Worth and Salary?

Luka Dončić is a Slovenian professional basketball player who has a net worth of $75 million. Luka Dončić is a 6'7″ guard and small forward. He played for Union Olimpija as a youth and is the son of former basketball player Sasa Dončić. Luka played for Real Madrid from 2015 to 2018. During that time he won the EuroLeague championship and was named EuroLeague MVP and EuroLeague Final Four MVP in 2018. Dončić was also selected to the All-EuroLeague First Team and the Liga ACB MVP in 2018. He has represented Slovenia and won a Gold medal at the 2017 EuroBasket in Turkey. He won the FIBA Intercontinental Cup championship in 2015. Dončić was drafted #3 overall by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2018 NBA Draft. He was traded to the Dallas Mavericks, where he began playing in 2018 and was selected as an All-Star. In February 2025, Luka was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Supermax Contract

On August 9, 2021, Luka signed a five-year $207 million supermax rookie contract extension with the Dallas Mavericks. It was the largest guaranteed rookie extension in NBA history at the time.

Rookie Card

In March 2021, someone paid $4.6 million for a Luka Dončić rookie card. It's the highest amount of money ever paid for an NBA player card. The card was autographed and mounted with Luka's NBA logo patch from a game-used jersey.

Early Life

Luka Dončić was born on February 28, 1999, in Ljubljana, Slovenia. He is the son of basketball coach Saša Dončić and beauty salon owner Mirjam Poterbin. Both his parents are Slovenian, and his father, a former basketball player, is also of Serbian descent. Luka's parents split up in 2008, and his mother was granted custody and legal guardianship of him. According to Mirjam, from the time Luka was an infant, his obsession was "ball, ball, ball," so she put a miniature basketball hoop in his bedroom when he was one year old. Dončić played several sports as a child, and at the age of seven, he started playing organized basketball at a Ljubljana primary school. He told EuroleagueBasketball.net, "I was always training and playing with older kids who had much more experience than me. Many of them were bigger and faster than me too, so I had to beat them with my brain."

Youth Career

When Luka was eight years old, his father began playing basketball for Union Olimpija. Grega Brezovec, a Olimpija Basketball School coach, invited Dončić to practice with other kids his age, and less than 20 minutes into his first session, he moved Luka to the 11-year-old group. In the next session, Dončić began practicing with the under-14 team, but he played for the under-12 team due to league rules. He represented Olimpija in September 2011 at the under-14 Vasas Intesa Sanpaolo Cup, where he was named the MVP despite the fact that the team lost to FC Barcelona. Luka was loaned to Real Madrid in February 2012 for the under-14 Spanish club competition the Minicopa Endesa, and he averaged 13 points per game and won the MVP award. Two months later, he was named the MVP at the under-13 Lido di Roma Tournament, where he represented Olimpija and was the leading scorer with an average of 34.5 points per game. In the game that won the team the title, Dončić scored 54 points.

In September 2012, Real Madrid signed 13-year-old Luka to a five-year contract, starting him out on the under-16 team. In February 2013, he led the team to a Minicopa Endesa victory and was named the MVP of the tournament. The following month, he received MVP honors in the under-16 Spain Championship. During the 2014–15 season, Dončić primarily played on the under-18 team as well as Real Madrid's reserve team, and he helped the reserve team win Group B of the Liga EBA. In early 2015, he was victorious at the under-18 Ciutat de L'Hospitalet Tournament and was chosen for the All-Tournament Team. He won the under-18 Next Generation Tournament in May 2015 and was named the tournament MVP.

Professional Career

Luka's professional debut for Real Madrid took place on April 30, 2015, in the Liga ACB, making him the youngest person to ever play for the team in the ACB. He became a regular member of the senior team during the 2015–16 season, and in October 2015, he made his EuroLeague debut at the age of 16. On November 29, 2015, he set an ACB record for most points (15) and highest Performance Index Rating for a player under the age of 17. Dončić was named ACB Player of the Week in December 2016, and a few weeks later, he became the youngest player to receive EuroLeague MVP of the Round honors. For the 2016–17 season, Luka was named the ACB Best Young Player and EuroLeague Rising Star. The following season, he was named EuroLeague MVP of the Round several times, and he became the youngest player to earn EuroLeague MVP of the Month and ACB Player of the Month honors. In 2018, Dončić led Real Madrid to the EuroLeague finals. The team won, and Luka was named the EuroLeague Final Four MVP, the EuroLeague MVP, and EuroLeague Rising Star.

Dončić left Real Madrid in June 2018 after he was selected by the Atlanta Hawks as the third overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. The Hawks traded Luka to the Dallas Mavericks, and he made his regular-season NBA debut on October 17, 2018. During his first season in the NBA, he became the youngest Mavericks player to score 20 points in a game and the first teenager in the history of the NBA to score a 30-point triple-double. In November 2018, Dončić was named the Western Conference NBA Rookie of the Month, an achievement he repeated in December 2018 and January 2019. He was selected for the All-Rookie First Team in May 2019 and was named NBA Rookie of the Year the following month. Luka was named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week in November 2019 and NBA Western Conference Player of the Month and "Sports Illustrated" 2019 Breakout of the Year in December 2019. During the 2019–20 season, he was selected for the NBA All-Star Game and All-NBA First Team, and he played in the NBA playoffs for the first time, scoring the most ever points (42) in a NBA playoffs debut. Dončić was named to the All-NBA First Team again for the 2020–21, 2021–22, 2022–23, and 2023–24 seasons.

In August 2021, Luka signed a $207 million five-year rookie extension. In May 2024, he was named the Western Conference Finals MVP, and in December 2024, he scored his 80th career triple-double. In February 2025, Dončić was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, a move that reportedly blindsided him. After the news broke, he issued a statement that read, in part, "Seven years ago, I came here as a teenager to pursue my dream of playing basketball at the highest level. I thought I'd spend my career here and I wanted so badly to bring you a championship. The love and support you all have given me is more than I could have ever dreamed of. For a young kid from Slovenia coming to the U.S. for the first time, you made North Texas feel like home."

Personal Life

Luka became engaged to Anamaria Goltes in July 2023, and they welcomed a daughter, Gabriela, on December 1st of that year. Dončić speaks Slovenian, English, Serbian, and Spanish. In 2017, he entered into a two-year endorsement deal with Nike, followed by a multi-year endorsement deal in 2019 with Air Jordan, which included a signature sneaker called the Jordan Luka 1. In 2023, Air Jordan extended his contract for six years. Dončić was on the cover of the video game "NBA 2K22," and he reportedly enjoys playing games such as "FIFA," "Call of Duty," and Overwatch." In December 2024, Luka's home was burglarized. No one was home at the time, and approximately $30,000 worth of jewelry was stolen.

Awards and Achievements

Dončić has earned three ESPY Award nominations for Best NBA Player, winning in 2024. In 2015, he was a FIBA Intercontinental Cup champion, EB Next Generation Tournament champion, and EB Next Generation Tournament MVP, and he was a Liga ACB champion in 2015, 2016, and 2018. Luka was a Spanish King's Cup winner in 2016 and 2017, an ACB All-Young Players Team selection in 2016, 2017, and 2018, and an ACB Best Young Player and EuroLeague Rising Star in 2017 and 2018. In 2018, Dončić was also named Slovenian Sportsman of the Year, Liga ACB MVP, EuroLeague MVP, and EuroLeague Final Four MVP, and he was an All-Liga ACB First Team and All-EuroLeague First Team selection and a EuroLeague champion. In 2019, he was named Euroscar Player of the Year and NBA Rookie of the Year, and he was selected for the NBA All-Rookie First Team. Every year from 2020 to 2024, Luka was an NBA All-Star and All-NBA First Team selection, and in recent years, he was chosen for the EuroLeague 2010–20 All-Decade Team and was the 2024 NBA scoring champion.

Real Estate

In 2020, Luka paid $2.7 million for a 5,225-square-foot home in Dallas, Texas. Built in 1984, the home sits on a .78-acre lot just down the street from Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and includes four bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a swimming pool.