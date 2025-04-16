What Is Luis Scola's Net Worth?

Luis Scola is an Argentine retired professional basketball player who has a net worth of $30 million. Luis Scola was born Luis Alberto Scola Balvoa on April 30, 1980, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He a 6'9″ power forward who first played for Ferro Carril Oeste in Argentina from 1995 to 1998. He played for Tau Cermamica in Spain from 1998 to 2007 and for Gijon Baloncesto from 1998 to 2000. He was the Spanish League Rookie of the Year in 2000 and the Spanish Supercup MVP in 2005. Scola was a two time Spanish League MVP and a two time All-Euroleague First Team selection. He was drafted #56 by the San Antonio Spurs in the 2002 NBA Draft but remained in Spain.

In the NBA, Luis has played for the Houston Rockets (2007–2012), Phoenix Suns (2012–2013), Indiana Pacers (2013–2015), Toronto Raptors (2015–2016), and Brooklyn Nets (2016–2017). He was selected for the NBA All-Rookie First Team in 2008. Scola has also represented Argentina in international competition and has won Gold Medals at the 2004 Athens Olympic Games, the 2008 FIBA Diamond Ball, and the 2001 FIBA Americas Championship. He was named the FIBA Americas Under-20 Championship MVP in 2000 and is a four time FIBA Americas Championship MVP. In 2007, he signed a three-year deal for $9.5 million with Houston. After his time in the NBA, Luis played for the Chinese Basketball Association teams the Shanxi Brave Dragons (2017–2018) and Shanghai Sharks (2018–2019) and the Italian teams Olimpia Milano (2019–2020) and Varese (2020–2021). Scola retired from professional basketball in September 2021 and became the CEO of Varese Basketball.

Professional Career

Scola began his basketball career with Ferro Carril Oeste's youth teams, and he began playing for the club's pro team during the 1995–96 season when he was 15 years old. After the end of the 1997–98 basketball season, he moved from the Argentine League to the Spanish League, joining Saski Baskonia. The team loaned him to the Spanish League Second Division club Gijón Baloncesto, and he helped the team get promoted to the Spanish League First Division. Luis was loaned back to the team for the 1999–2000 season, then he spent seven seasons playing for Saski Baskonia. With Saski Baskonia, Scola played in the EuroLeague Finals for the 2000–01 season and in the EuroLeague Final Fours in 2005, 2006, and 2007. In 2005, he was an All-EuroLeague Second Team selection, and in 2006 and 2007, he was an All-EuroLeague First Team selection. During his time on the team, Baskonia won a Spanish ACB League championship, three Spanish King's Cups, and three Spanish Supercups.

In 2002, Luis was drafted by the NBA team the San Antonio Spurs, and in 2005, the team entered into negotiations with Baskonia to buy out his contract. The teams settled on an amount exceeding $3 million, but since the NBA has a rule that limits its teams to paying $500,000 or less of a player's buyout, Scola would've had to pay $2.5 million to Baskonia, so the deal fell through. In July 2007, the Spurs traded their rights to Scala to the Houston Rockets, and Luis signed a three-year, $9.5 million contract with the team. He was selected for the NBA All-Rookie First Team and placed third in that season's Rookie of the Year Award voting.

In July 2012, the Rockets waived Luis using the NBA's amnesty clause for salary cap relief, and he became a member of the Phoenix Suns. He was traded to the Indiana Pacers a year later, and he signed with the Toronto Raptors in July 2015. The Raptors made it to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time after Scola joined the team. In July 2016, he signed a contract with the Brooklyn Nets, and he played his final NBA game on February 13, 2017. After his NBA career ended, he played for the Chinese Basketball Association teams the Shanxi Brave Dragons (2017–2018) and Shanghai Sharks (2018–2019), followed by the Italian teams Olimpia Milano (2019–2020) and Varese (2020–2021). On November 3, 2023, Saski Baskonia held a jersey retirement ceremony in his honor.

National Team Career

While he was on Argentina's junior national teams, Luis won gold medals at the 1995 South American Cadet Championship, 1996 South American Junior Championship, and 2000 FIBA Americas Under-20 Championship and a bronze medal at the 2001 FIBA Under-21 World Cup. After joining the senior Argentina national team, Scola won gold medals at the 2001 FIBA Americas Championship, 2004 Summer Olympics, and 2011 FIBA Americas Championship, silver medals at the 1999 South American Championship, 2002 FIBA World Championship, 2003 FIBA Americas Championship, and 2007 FIBA Americas Championship, and bronze medals at the 1999 FIBA Americas Championship, 2008 Summer Olympics, 2009 FIBA Americas Championship, and 2013 FIBA Americas Championship. While playing in the 2015 FIBA Americas Championship tournament, Luis became the FIBA AmeriCup's all-time leading scorer. He scored 611 points over his World Cup career, making him the second-highest scorer after Oscar Schmidt, who scored 906 points.

Personal Life

Luis married Pamela Rocchetti on May 26, 2009, and they have welcomed four children together. In July 2017, Scola was named an ambassador for the following year's Summer Youth Olympics, which took place in Buenos Aires.

Awards

In 2000, Scola was named the Spanish League Rookie of the Year and the FIBA Americas Under-20 Championship MVP. In 2001, he was selected for the FIBA Under-21 World Cup All-Tournament Team. Luis was chosen for the All-Spanish League Team in 2004, 2005, 2006, and 2007, the All-EuroLeague First Team in 2006 and 2007, and the All-EuroLeague Second Team in 2005, and he was named the Spanish Supercup MVP in 2005 and the Spanish League MVP in 2005 and 2007. He was selected for the NBA All-Rookie First Team in 2008, and he won the NBA Atlantic Division Sportsmanship Award in 2016. With the Argentina senior national team, Scola was named the FIBA Americas Championship MVP in 2007 and FIBA Americas Championship MVP and Top Scorer in 2009. He was chosen for the FIBA World Championship All-Tournament Team in 2010 and 2019 and was named the Top Scorer in 2010. Luis was selected for the FIBA Americas Championship All-Tournament Team in 2011, 2013, and 2015, and he was named the Top Scorer in all three championships and MVP in 2011 and 2015.

Real Estate

After he signed with the Raptors, Scola put his 9,171-square-foot Indiana home on the market for $1.4 million in September 2015. In late 2017, he listed two Texas homes for sale. The smaller home, listed for $379,000, measures 3,900 square feet and includes four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The other home was listed for $580,000, and it measures 4,916 square feet and includes four bedrooms and five bathrooms.