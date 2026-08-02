What Was Lorenzen Wright's Net Worth?

Lorenzen Wright was an American professional basketball player who had a net worth of $1 million at the time of his death in 2010. During a 13-season NBA career, Wright earned approximately $55 million in salary while playing for the Los Angeles Clippers, Atlanta Hawks, Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings, and Cleveland Cavaliers.

A 6-foot-11 center and power forward, Wright was selected with the seventh overall pick in the talent-rich 1996 NBA Draft. Although he never became an All-Star, he developed into a dependable rebounder and interior defender who appeared in 778 regular-season games. He finished his career with averages of 8.0 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.

Wright was especially beloved in Memphis, where he played high school, college, and professional basketball. He spent five seasons with the Grizzlies and helped the franchise reach the playoffs for the first time. In 2023, the University of Memphis retired his No. 55 jersey.

Wright's life ended tragically when he was murdered at the age of 34. His disappearance and death remained unsolved for more than seven years before his ex-wife, Sherra Wright, and Billy Ray Turner were charged in connection with the killing.

Early Life

Lorenzen Vern-Gagne Wright was born on November 4, 1975, in Oxford, Mississippi. His father, Herb Wright, played professional basketball in Finland and received a tryout with the Utah Jazz. When Lorenzen was a child, Herb was working as a Memphis police officer when he was shot and paralyzed.

Lorenzen attended Lafayette High School in Oxford before moving to Memphis for his senior year. At Booker T. Washington High School, he developed into one of the country's leading basketball prospects. He was named a McDonald's All-American and a second-team Parade All-American in 1994.

Wright remained in Memphis for college, joining the University of Memphis Tigers. Over two seasons, he scored 1,026 points and averaged 16.0 points, 10.3 rebounds, and two blocks per game. He earned first-team all-conference honors in two different leagues and was named a consensus second-team All-American following his sophomore season.

Wright declared for the NBA Draft in 1996.

Los Angeles Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers selected Wright seventh overall in the 1996 NBA Draft, ahead of future stars including Kobe Bryant, Steve Nash, Peja Stojaković, and Jermaine O'Neal.

Wright immediately became a regular member of the Clippers' rotation. As a rookie, he averaged 7.3 points and 6.1 rebounds while starting 51 games. He also appeared in the 1997 playoffs, scoring 17 points against the Utah Jazz in the second game of the opening-round series.

During his second season, Wright averaged nine points and a career-high 8.8 rebounds per game. One of his best individual performances came against the Los Angeles Lakers in December 1997, when he recorded 32 points and 15 rebounds.

After three seasons with the Clippers, Wright became a restricted free agent.

Atlanta Hawks and Memphis Grizzlies

In 1999, the Clippers sent Wright to the Atlanta Hawks in a sign-and-trade transaction. He spent two seasons in Atlanta and enjoyed one of his best campaigns in 2000–01, averaging a career-high 12.4 points along with 7.5 rebounds per game.

In June 2001, Wright was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies as part of the blockbuster deal that sent Shareef Abdur-Rahim to Atlanta and brought the draft rights to Pau Gasol to Memphis.

The move allowed Wright to return to the city where he had become a high school and college star. During his first season with the Grizzlies, he averaged 12 points and a career-high 9.4 rebounds per game.

Wright spent five seasons with Memphis and became one of the early faces of the franchise following its relocation from Vancouver. He helped the Grizzlies reach the playoffs in three consecutive seasons from 2004 through 2006, including the first postseason appearance in team history.

Across 336 games with Memphis, Wright averaged 9.4 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.

Later NBA Career

Wright returned to Atlanta as a free agent in 2006. By then, his role had shifted from regular starter to veteran reserve and mentor.

In February 2008, the Hawks traded Wright, Shelden Williams, Anthony Johnson, Tyronn Lue, and a draft pick to the Sacramento Kings in exchange for Mike Bibby. Wright appeared in five games for Sacramento before becoming a free agent.

He signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers in September 2008 and played 17 games during the 2008–09 season. Cleveland reached the Eastern Conference Finals that year, although Wright did not appear in the postseason.

He retired with 6,191 points, 4,943 rebounds, and 572 blocked shots in 778 regular-season games.

Contracts, Salaries & Career Earnings

After being selected seventh overall in 1996, Wright signed a three-year, $5.1 million rookie contract with the Clippers.

His largest payday came in 1999. Wright turned down a six-year, $30 million offer from the Clippers and agreed to a seven-year, $42 million contract as part of his move to Atlanta. The deal began with a salary of approximately $4.4 million and continued after he was traded to Memphis.

Wright earned $7.7 million during the final season of that contract in 2005–06. He then signed a two-year, $6 million agreement to return to the Hawks.

His final season came on a veteran contract with Cleveland. Altogether, Wright earned approximately $55.2 million in NBA salary. That figure represents gross earnings before taxes, agent commissions, living expenses, family support, and other financial obligations.

Despite those substantial earnings, Wright experienced financial difficulties toward the end of his life. Following his divorce, he faced large child-support and alimony obligations and reportedly fell behind on payments.

Personal Life

Wright married Sherra Robinson in 1998. They had seven children, although their daughter Sierra died from sudden infant death syndrome in 2003. Wright and the Grizzlies later helped establish the Sierra Simone Wright Scholarship Fund in her memory.

Lorenzen and Sherra divorced in February 2010. Under the divorce arrangement, he was required to maintain a $1 million life insurance policy for the benefit of their six surviving children.

Murder and Convictions

Wright was last seen leaving Sherra's home on July 18, 2010. Early the following morning, an emergency dispatcher received a call from Wright's cellphone during which gunshots could be heard.

His family reported him missing, and his body was discovered in a wooded area near Memphis on July 28. Wright had been shot multiple times.

The investigation remained unsolved until authorities recovered the suspected murder weapon from a Mississippi lake in 2017. Sherra Wright and Billy Ray Turner were subsequently charged.

In 2019, Sherra pleaded guilty to facilitating first-degree murder and received a 30-year prison sentence. Turner was convicted in 2022 of first-degree murder, conspiracy, and attempted murder. He received a life sentence for the murder conviction, along with additional prison time for the other offenses.

Legacy

Wright remained one of Memphis basketball's most recognizable figures long after his playing career ended. He was among the relatively small group of players to compete in the city at the high school, college, and NBA levels.

In February 2023, the University of Memphis retired Wright's No. 55 jersey at FedExForum, honoring his two All-American college seasons and his lasting connection to the city.