What Is Larry Hughes' Net Worth?

Larry Hughes is a former professional basketball player who has a net worth of $30 million. Larry Hughes stands 6 feet 5 inches tall, and his career as a shooting guard spanned more than twelve years. Hughes played for the Philadelphia 76ers, Golden State Warriors, Washington Wizards, Cleveland Cavaliers, Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Charlotte Bobcats, and the Orlando Magic. He is known for being a versatile and athletic guard with strong defensive abilities. Larry began his basketball career at Christian Brothers College High School in St. Louis, winning the Missouri State Championship in 1997. He spent one season at Saint Louis University and finished the 1997–98 season with per game averages of 20.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 2.16 steals.

Hughes was drafted by the 76ers in the first round of the 1998 NBA draft. As a free agent, he signed a five-year, $70 million contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2005. At the time, he was brought onto the Cavaliers to provide assistance to the team's 2003 first overall draft pick, LeBron James. In the 2005–06 season, Larry helped the team to an 18-10 record before he had to undergo surgery on his broken finger. In 2006, he was a recipient of the Austin Carr Good Guy Award that recognizes the Cavaliers player who is cooperative and understanding of the media, community and the public at large. In 2008, he was traded to the Chicago Bulls. In 2009, just before the trade deadline, the Bulls traded Hughes to the Knicks. In 2010, he was traded again to the Sacramento Kings in a three-team deal with the Knicks, but he was waived by the Kings in February 2010 so he could sign with the Charlotte Bobcats for the rest of the season. In 2011, Larry signed a non-guaranteed contract with the Orlando Magic and was waived in 2012 after averaging 1.3 points in nine games. Hughes founded the Larry Hughes Basketball Academy, which has two locations in St. Louis, Missouri.

Early Life

Larry Hughes was born Larry Darnell Hughes on January 23, 1979, in St. Louis, Missouri. He played basketball at Christian Brothers College High School, and in 1997, the team won the state championship. Larry scored 21 points in the 1997 McDonald's American Game. After graduation, he enrolled at Saint Louis University, where he played basketball for one season. Hughes ended the 1997–98 season with an average of 20.9 points per game. He led the team to the 1998 NCAA Tournament, where they made it to the second round.

Career

Hughes played for the Philadelphia 76ers from 1998 to 2000, the Golden State Warriors from 2001 to 2002, the Washington Wizards from 2002 to 2005, the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2005 to 2008, the Chicago Bulls from 2008 to 2009, the New York Knicks from 2009 to 2010, the Charlotte Bobcats in 2010, and the Orlando Magic from 2011 to 2012. The 76ers drafted him in the first round of the 1998 NBA draft, and he and Allen Iverson earned the nickname "the Flight Brothers" while on the team. Larry was chosen for the 2004–05 NBA All-Defensive 1st Team when he was on the Wizards, and that season he was the NBA's leader in steals per game (2.89). In 2005, he signed a five-year $70 million contract with the Cavaliers, who brought him on to assist their young superstar LeBron James, the team's first overall pick in the 2003 draft. During the 2005–06 season, Hughes helped the team achieve a record of 18–10 before he required surgery on a broken finger. Before his injury, he averaged 16.2 points per game. In 2006, Larry won the Austin Carr Good Guy Award. He was traded to the Bulls in February 2008, and a year later, he was traded to the New York Knicks. In February 2010, the Knicks traded Hughes to the Kings, and he was waived by the Kings a few days later. In March 2010, he signed with the Bobcats. In December 2011, Larry entered into a non-guaranteed contract with the Magic. The team waived him in February 2012 after he averaged 1.3 points in nine games. In 2017, Hughes was chosen to play on the Killer 3s team in Ice Cube's BIG3 League.

Personal Life

Larry and his wife, Carrie, have welcomed four children together. Hughes also has a child with actress and model Sunday Carter that was born in 2007. Larry was a childhood friend of rapper Nelly, and he appeared in the 2002 music video "Nelly Feat. Kelly Rowland: Dilemma," which earned an MTV Video Music Award nomination for Best R&B Video and a "Soul Train" Award nomination for The Michael Jackson Award for Best R&B/Soul or Rap Music Video. In 2014, Hughes launched a basketball clinic that is now known as the Larry Hughes Basketball Academy. The academy has two locations in St. Louis, Missouri, and is "committed to building a strong foundation for young athletes, ensuring they develop the essential skills, confidence, and resilience to thrive." In November 2020, Larry announced that he planned to open two St. Louis cannabis dispensaries with Al Harrington, his former Knicks teammate. Hughes is the godfather of Jayson Tatum, a Boston Celtics player who is the son of Larry's high school and college teammate Justin Tatum.

Career Highlights and Awards

Hughes was named Mr. Show-Me Basketball, a McDonald's All-American, and a Second-team Parade All-American in 1997 and USBWA National Freshman of the Year in 1998. That year he was also a First-team All-Conference USA selection. In 2005, Larry was the NBA steals leader and was chosen for the NBA All-Defensive First Team.

Real Estate

When Hughes played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, he owned a home in Bratenahl, which included a rec room, billiards room, fitness room, sauna room, home theater, and barbershop. After he was traded to the Chicago Bulls, Larry put the home on the market for $2.1 million